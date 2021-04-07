MLB Bets for Wednesday, April 7 – Keep Fading Oakland as Dodgers Look to Sweep

Have you signed up to become an SI PRO subscriber this baseball season?

Los Angeles Dodgers at Oakland Athletics

Teams headed in opposite directions meet when Los Angeles and Oakland close out a three-game series today. First pitch for the Dodgers vs. Athletics matchup is slated for 3:37 p.m. ET at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. Following an Opening Day loss to Colorado, defending World Series champion Los Angeles is on a five game winning streak. Oakland has lost six straight, by a 50–13 combined count. The Athletics 0–6 record matches the 1916 Philadelphia Athletics as the worst start in franchise history. The Dodgers have been road favorites during their first seven games this season.

Since their 8–5 loss on Opening Day, on the road in Colorado, Los Angeles has been red-hot over the last five games. The Dodgers earned a 3–1 series win with 11–6, 6–5, and 4­–2 victories against the Rockies. Los Angeles jumped out to a 7–0 third-inning lead, and racked up 14 hits, during a 10-3 series opening win against Oakland. After allowing six runs, over 5.2 innings during the loss to Colorado, Clayton Kershaw gave up one run, on four hits over seven innings, and the Dodgers defeated the Athletics 5–1 last night. Four of the Dodgers five victories have been by two or more runs.

Oakland, who are the defending American League West division champions, is looking to avoid a 0–7 start to their season. A loss today would set a new record for the worst start in franchise history. The Athletics opened their season with four blowout losses at home to Houston. The Astros outscored Oakland 35–9 and didn’t trail at any point during the four-game series. Following their 10–3 loss to the Dodgers on Monday, Oakland joined the 1995 Chicago White Sox and 1974 San Diego Padres as the only teams to allow eight or more runs during their first five games since 1901.

Now in his third year with Oakland, LHP Jesús Luzardo (0–1, 9.00 ERA) makes his second start of the season for the Athletics. He allowed five runs, on eight hits over five innings, during the Athletics 9–5 loss to Houston on Friday. After signing with Los Angeles, as a big-name free agent in the offseason, RHP Trevor Bauer (1-0, 5.68 ERA) makes his second start for the Dodgers. He had a no-hitter through six innings, and posted 10 strikeouts, during the Dodgers 11–6 win over Colorado. Backing the better pitcher, plus the hotter offense, lay the run line and bet on Los Angeles to cover.

Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-104) ATS at DraftKings

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook – Game Time 3:37 p.m. ET

St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins

Looking to avoid a three-game sweep at home, Miami hosts St. Louis in a National League matchup today. First pitch for the Marlins vs. Cardinals contest is slated for 4:10 p.m. ET at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Fla. These teams did not meet during the COVID-19 shortened season last year. Dating back to the 2019 MLB season, St. Louis is 6–3 over the last nine games against Miami. Five of those wins were by two or more runs. Low scoring contests have been common, as six or fewer runs were scored in six of the nine games. The Cardinals are road favorites for the first time in this series.

Prior to their first home game this season, versus the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, St. Louis is playing a sixth straight road game. The Cardinals opened their season with a 2–1 series loss to the Reds in Cincinnati. Scoring was plentiful in all three contests as the Cardinals posted an 11–6 win on Opening Day. Cincinnati rebounded with 9–6 and 12–1 wins to close out the series. St. Louis scored three times in the first inning and won the first game of this series 4–1 on Monday. After Miami jumped out to 2–0 lead, St. Louis scored three runs in the sixth inning and won 4–2 yesterday.

Miami is playing a sixth straight home game. The Marlins opened their season with a three-game set against defending American League champion Tampa Bay. After the Rays won the first two contests, 1–0 and 6–4, Miami avoided a sweep with a 12–7 win in the series finale. The Marlins managed just five hits, and scored their only run on a Starling Marte sacrifice fly in the fifth inning, during the first game of this series. They had seven hits, and drew six walks, but were 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position yesterday. Will the Marlins avoid a series sweep for the second time this season?

RHP Jack Flaherty (0–0, 12.46 ERA) makes his second start of the season for St. Louis. He allowed six runs, on six hits over 4.1 innings, and earned a no-decision during the Cardinals Opening Day win in Cincinnati. Flaherty is 0–2 over two career starts against the Marlins. RPH Pablo López (0–0, .00 ERA) makes his second start of the season for Miami. He allowed two hits, and pitched five scoreless innings, but ended up with a no-decision during the Marlins 6–4 loss to Tampa Bay on Friday. Expecting the series finale will be a close contest, take the runs and back Miami to cover the spread.

Pick: Miami Marlins +1.5 (-167) ATS at DraftKings

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook – Game Time 3:37 p.m. ET

2021 MLB Regular Season Betting Record: 4–4

