Verducci: Where Have All the Good-Hitting First Basemen Gone?
MLB Betting Plays for Saturday, June 12 - Back the Giants on the Road in Washington

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo shares the latest sharp information for bettors to target on Saturday's MLB slate.
Author:
Publish date:

As the calendar flips to summer and NFL training camp battles ramp up, it is now time for sports bettors to focus their bankrolls on Major League Baseball. It has been going on for over a month in the SI PRO betting community, but SI Gambling is here to highlight a notable Saturday matchup from the eyes of the Vegas Whispers sharps.

The sharp information from Vegas produced another profitable NFL betting campaign - finishing the 2020 regular season with a record of 68-47-1 ATS.

Sports Illustrated’s Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo has enjoyed successful campaigns sharing information for NCAA basketball Conference Tournaments, 2021 NFL Draft Player Proposition wagering, The Masters, and Triple Crown horse racing. As the action begins to heat up on the diamond, SI Gambling will commence its series of highlighted MLB games that bettors need to invest in.

To get these plays in real-time on our exclusive Discord chat, become an SI PRO member today!

San Francisco Giants (-150) at Washington Nationals (+130)

O/U: 6

SF: 39-23 (1st NL West)

WSH: 25-34 (4th NL East)

PROBABLES: K. Gausman (7-0; 1.27 ERA vs J. Ross 2-6; 4.80 ERA)

The AL West-leading San Francisco Giants face Washington in a double-header on Saturday. The Giants are off to a 20-14 road record, while the Nationals only sport a 13-15 home record. 

The Giants will have the undefeated Kevin Gausman on the bump. The veteran is off to a 7-0 start with a 1.27 ERA. Right now, only Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets is having a better 2021 campaign and Gausman’s start is easily the main reason why the Giants are above both the Dodgers and Padres - two teams many expected to be the NL West front runners. 

The NL Pitcher of the Month of May should have no issue taking down a Washington club that has won just four of its last 10 games. The sharps see value in the Giants as a road favorite on Friday.

PITCHING TRENDS:

K. Gausman (R): LAST 7 starts: 6-0; 0.61 ERA; 0.68 WHIP

J. Ross (R): LAST 7 starts: 0-5; 4.91 ERA

SI PRO LEAN: San Francisco Giants moneyline (-150)

