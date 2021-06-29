2021 MLB Betting Futures Update - Nationals Making Moves as Oddsmakers Scramble

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo shares the latest MLB futures updates and tracks which teams have seen the most movement.

As the 2021 MLB All-Star break rapidly approaches, oddsmakers have begun to make serious adjustments in their future markets. Focusing on one favorite or spotting a longshot who offers long-term value still remains the best way to attack futures betting.

Let’s take a deeper look into the risers and fallers in each respective offering at the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas.

2021 MLB Futures Odds Movement

Teams on the Move

Oddsmakers continue to show favoritism towards the Dodgers and Padres, as they sit among the top three overall betting choices However, sliding in between them this week is one team with a noticeable shift in their odds from last week. The Astros, who have won eight of their last 10 games, saw their 10/1 odds drop to 7/1.

Another noticeable move belongs to the Nationals, who after winning seven of their last 10 games, have seen their 100/1 odds posted last week sliced to only 40/1 this week.

Also, one team sportsbooks have their eyes on is the red-hot Brewers who are riding a six-game winning streak. The oddsmakers at the Westgate Superbook believe Milwaukee’s latest run is not a fluke and in corresponding fashion, cut their opening 40/1 odds down to 16/1.

Losing Respect

The Braves have been one of the biggest disappointments in the early half of the season and have seen their odds double from last week rising from 30/1 to 60/1. Atlanta trails the Mets by 4.5 games in the N.L. East, now witness their highest odds after opening at odds of 12/1.

In addition, St. Louis, who have lost seven of their last 10 games, is a team that could be out of the N.L. Pennant chase by the time we hit the All-Star break. The oddsmakers were off the mark as they opened St. Louis at odds of 16/1 only to adjust to an offering of 60/1 based upon their recent struggles.

Updated 2021 World Series Odds

Odds courtesy of Superbook

Updated 2021 National League Odds

Odds courtesy of Superbook

The Dodgers despite trailing the Giants, continue to own the top perch atop the N.L. Pennant oddsboard at (2/1). They currently sit well ahead of San Francisco at 6/1.

The biggest move from last week belongs to the Washington Nationals, who thanks to their torrid play of late winning seven of 10, have seen their odds drop from 30/1 to 20/1.

The dominant play of the Mets at Citi Field (24-11) continues to force oddsmakers to show respect. New York's opening 15/1 odds have since been reduced to +450.

Updated 2021 American League Odds

Odds courtesy of Superbook

The team that made the biggest move from last week is the Astros in American League Pennant futures. Houston has taken over first place in the A.L. West and has become the favorites (+275) to win the A.L. Pennant, surpassing the White Sox, Yankees, and Red Sox.

The Chicago White Sox, who have lost seven of their last 10 really need Jose Abreu and Yermin Mercedes to break out of their recent slumps. Over the past 23 games, both star plays are hitting below .182 with a combined one home run and 16 runs batted in (RBI). Chicago remains a 4/1 pick to win the pennant but now trail the Astros for the first time this season.

Whispers Outside of Vegas

At TwinSpires, World Series liabilities are quite different than what is taking place in Las Vegas. The Brewers, Indians, and Reds all rank among the most wagered upon teams with only Milwaukee residing in first place in their respective division (N.L. Central).

Regarding National League Pennant futures, "The “Dodgers are the worst-case scenario for us (opened +170). They have received both 17% of the tickets and 20% of the money,” said TwinSpires Trading Analyst Zachary Lucas.

"In addition, we have significant risk on (the) Brewers (they were bet at +2275) and are now down to +650.”

In American League Pennant futures, "(The) Astros (opened 8/1, now 3/1) have received 15% of the tickets resulting in 19% of the money,” added Lucas. “The Yankees and Indians also pose as sizable liabilities.”

“It is fair to say that our book will be rooting for the White Sox to hold on the rest of the way after taking significant action on Cleveland to win the A.L. Central.”

