MLB Announces Finalists to Start All-Star Game

Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Fernando Tatis Jr. were among the stars to be named finalists to start the MLB All-Star Game.

Major League Baseball announced the top-three vote-getters at each position (nine in the outfield) from each league. The players will advance to the second round of voting, which ends on July 1 at 2 p.m. ET. The All-Star starters will be announced later that night, while the rest of the MLB All-Stars will be named on July 4. Pitchers and reserves for each team will be determined by a process that considers selections made by the Commissioner’s Office and the player ballot choices.

Notable absentees from the finalists include Cleveland third baseman José Ramírez, Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, Nationals shortstop Trea Turner and Rockies shortstop Trevor Story—although the latter two are widely expected to be named to the NL All-Star team as reserves. Those who are not finalists to start the game can still make the All-Star team, being a finalist doesn't guarantee a spot.

Center fielders Mike Trout (Angels) and Byron Buxton (Twins) were among the AL outfield finalists, but neither are expected to return from injury in time for the All-Star Game on July 13 at Coors Field.

The National League team will be coached for the third consecutive year by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, while Rays manager Kevin Cash will lead the American League side.

Here are the All-Star Game finalists, listed in order of most votes:

AMERICAN LEAGUE



Catcher: Salvador Pérez (KC), Martín Maldonado (HOU), Yasmani Grandal (CWS)

First Baseman: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR), Yuli Gurriel (HOU), José Abreu, (CWS)

Second Baseman: Marcus Semien (TOR), José Altuve (HOU), DJ LeMahieu (NYY)

Shortstop: Xander Bogaerts (BOS), Bo Bichette (TOR), Carlos Correa (HOU)

Third Baseman: Rafael Devers (BOS), Alex Bregman (HOU), Yoán Moncada (CWS)

Outfielders: Mike Trout (LAA), Aaron Judge (NYY), Byron Buxton (MIN), Michael Brantley (HOU), Adolis García (TEX), Teoscar Hernández (TOR), Cedric Mullins (BAL), Alex Verdugo (BOS), Randal Grichuk (TOR)

Designated Hitter: Shohei Ohtani (LAA), J.D. Martinez (BOS), Yordan Álvarez, (HOU)



NATIONAL LEAGUE



Catcher: Buster Posey (SF), Yadier Molina (STL), Willson Contreras (CHC)

First Baseman: Max Muncy (LAD), Freddie Freeman (ATL), Anthony Rizzo (CHC)

Second Baseman: Ozzie Albies (ATL), Adam Frazier (PIT), Gavin Lux (LAD)

Shortstop: Fernando Tatís Jr. (SD), Javier Báez (CHC), Brandon Crawford (SF)

Third Baseman: Kris Bryant (CHC), Nolan Arenado (STL), Justin Turner (LAD)

Outfielders: Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL), Nick Castellanos (CIN), Jesse Winker (CIN), Mookie Betts (LAD), Chris Taylor (LAD), Juan Soto (WSH), Bryce Harper (PHI), Joc Pederson (CHC), Mike Yastrzemski (SF)

