MLB Betting Odds, Breakdown and Picks for Friday, July 2

With the Major League Baseball All-Star break only a few weeks away, sports bettors have been focusing their bankrolls on the diamond for several months. The SI PRO betting community just completed another amazing betting month in June, but SI Gambling is here to highlight key Friday matchups from the eyes of the Vegas Whispers sharps.

The sharp information from Vegas produced another profitable NFL betting campaign—finishing the 2020 regular season with a record of 68-47-1 ATS. Sports Illustrated’s Gambling Lead Vegas Insider Frankie Taddeo has enjoyed successful campaigns sharing information for NCAA basketball conference tournaments, 2021 NFL draft player proposition wagering, the Masters and Triple Crown horse racing! As the action heats up, SI Gambling is here with highlighted MLB games that bettors need to invest in!

Vegas Whispers Betting Breakdown for Friday, July 2, 2021

Note: Odds subject to change

Los Angeles Dodgers (-110) at Washington Nationals (+100)

O/U : 8 (Under -121)

8 (Under -121) LAD : 50–31 (2nd NL West)

50–31 (2nd NL West) WSH : 40–39 (2nd NL East)

40–39 (2nd NL East) PROBABLES: Julio Urías (9–3; 3.95 ERA vs. Max Scherzer 7–4; 2.14 ERA)

The Dodgers won the first game of a four-game set with the suddenly red-hot Nationals Thursday by a score of 6–2 as -145 road favorites. The Dodgers, who have won six straight games, will face arguably one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball in Max Scherzer. The Dodgers will send out Julio Urías, who is 9–3 with a 3.95 ERA, to take on a Washington club that sports a solid 24–19 home record at Nationals Park. Urías was brilliant in his last start June 26 against the Cubs, finishing with 5.1 strong innings—striking out 12 while only allowing two runs in a 3–2 win. The sharps see value in this matchup backing Urías despite the fact he is facing Scherzer, who sports a 1.59 ERA over his last three starts. This line steamed overnight, with the Dodgers moving from a +101 underdog to a -110 favorite. Lay the small price with the best team in the National League.

PITCHING TRENDS

J. Urías (L) LAST 3 starts: 0–1, 6.00 ERA, 1.60 WHIP

M. Scherzer (R) LAST 3 starts: 2–0; 1.59 ERA, 1.06 WHIP

SI PRO LEAN: Los Angeles Dodgers (-110)

Boston Red Sox (-103) at Oakland Athletics (-107)

O/U : 8.5

8.5 BOS : 51–31 (1st AL East)

51–31 (1st AL East) OAK : 48–35 (2nd AL West)

48–35 (2nd AL West) PROBABLES: Eduardo Rodríguez (6–4; 5.83 ERA vs. Frankie Montas (7–7; 4.72 ERA)

The sharps are getting behind the best team in the American League East, taking on a struggling Oakland squad. The Red Sox, who own a 24–14 road record, head to RingCentral Coliseum to take on the Athletics, who have won just four of their past 10 games. The play involves backing a Boston squad that has won 10 of 15 times when starting pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez has been handed the ball. You cannot often find a first-place team that has scored 52 runs during a current seven-game winning streak at a short price, but when you do, then you have to take advantage.

PITCHING TRENDS

E. Rodríguez (L) LAST 3 starts: 1–0, 5.06 ERA, 1.25 WHIP

F. Montas (R) LAST 3 starts: 1–1, 6.11 ERA, 1.25 WHIP

SI PRO LEAN: Boston Red Sox (-103)

San Francisco Giants (-139) at Arizona Diamondbacks (+129)

O/U : 8.5

8.5 SF : 50–30 (1st NL West)

50–30 (1st NL West) ARZ : 23–60 (5th NL West)

23–60 (5th NL West) PROBABLES: Alex Wood (6–3; 3.91 ERA vs. Zac Gallen 1–3; 3.69 ERA)

The AL West–leading San Francisco Giants will look to exact revenge on Arizona after losing Thursday 5–3 as -140 road favorites. The Giants are off to a 24–19 road record, while Arizona only sports a 13–24 home record. The Giants will have veteran southpaw Alex Wood on the bump, who is off to a 6–3 start with a 3.91 ERA. Despite losing the first game of the four-game set Thursday, San Francisco should have no issue rebounding and taking down a Diamondbacks club that has lost 15 of their last 18 games. The sharps see value in the Giants as a moderate road favorite Friday.

PITCHING TRENDS

A. Wood (L) LAST 3 starts: 1-0, 4.40 ERA, 1.26 WHIP

Z. Gallen (R) LAST 3 starts: 0-2, 5.11 ERA, 1.38 WHIP

SI PRO LEAN: San Francisco Giants (-139)

“The Under-Takers”: MLB Totals Getting Sharp Action

Mets at Yankees: UNDER 9.5 (-120)

UNDER 9.5 (-120) Milwaukee at Pittsburgh: UNDER 8 (-115)

“Steam Play Alert”: MLB 'Dog Receiving Extreme Sharp Action

Pittsburgh +112

The Pirates opened as +145 underdogs at home vs. Milwaukee, and witnessed a 33-cent steam move late Thursday night and into the early hours in Vegas.

