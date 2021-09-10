Triller Fight Club Legends II—Holyfield vs. Belfort: Where to Watch, Picks & Predictions

Triller “Legends II”

#TrillerFightClub Preview & Predictions

Triller Fight Club is back Saturday night with Holyfield vs. Belfort: Legends II. We have a lot to wrap our heads around on this one, so here's a quick update and what you can expect.

The card was originally headlined by boxing's Oscar De La Hoya taking on MMA legend Vitor Belfort, who's making the transition into the money/fantasy fight scene as we've become accustomed. De La Hoya, unfortunately, came down with Covid and will not be making the walk, so in steps former heavyweight world champion Evander Holyfield. In the card's co-featured bout, MMA legends Anderson "The Spider" Silva will face "The Huntington Beach Bad Boy" Tito Ortiz.

If that wasn't enough for those that purchased the pay-per-view, they have the option for live alternative commentary from none other than former President Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. who are set to provide their take from ringside.

LEGENDS 2 EVENT DETAILS

Date : September 11, 2021

: September 11, 2021 Location : Hollywood, Florida

: Hollywood, Florida Venue : Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino



: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino WATCH: PPV live on FITE at 7 p.m. ET ($49.99)

Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

HOT TAKES & PREDICTIONS

Evander Holyfield (44-10-2) vs. Vitor "The Phenom" Belfort (1-0)

Holyfield, 58, takes on the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Vitor Belfort. Belfort, at 44 years of age, looks to be in prime "post USADA" shape and coupling his prep coming into this one for a smaller, quicker De La Hoya, with some concerning snippets from Holyfield's open workouts for this short notice bout, the odds have flipped and continued to move in Belfort's favor by a chunk and some. During the presser, Holyfield also struggled to gather his thoughts and get some words out responding to Trump's comments, which could have been a one-off, but pretty bad timing if that’s the case. Regardless, many even questioned if this fight would get approved by the Florida State Boxing Commission. They received the green light under the unified rules of boxing and scoring by three judges on the 10-point must system.

So we have on our hands the UFC record holder for most wins via knockout (12) who looks to be in impeccable shape, taking on a much older and slower boxing legend in Evander Holyfield. I feel dirty placing a wager on this one. Belfort will come out very fast for a quick finish. If Holyfield weathers the storm, he could dust off that autopilot button and take over the fight. I'll take Belfort considering his current physical condition, coupled with the fact that his strength while fighting in MMA was truly his hands. He seems very focused on this transition even beyond Saturday's event.

PREDICTION: Vitor Belfort

Tito "The People's Champ" Ortiz (0-0) vs. Anderson 'The Spider' Silva (2-1)

Silva is fresh off his win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and now welcomes Ortiz to the squared circle. Silva looked phenomenal in his transition, though I do not believe Ortiz has the same outlook. Ortiz and his success leaned on his grappling abilities in MMA. When he'd get into wars while standing, it wasn't ending in his favor. Ortiz has also had a pretty strenuous weight cut, which will take a toll on him physically. Oddsmakers have Silva a 10-to-1 favorite, and rightfully so, though we can't lay anything on a favorite at that price. Silva will show ring generalship from bell to bell and may not lose a round. Considering this fight will be eight two-minute rounds compared to the typical three, Silva will get busy often and early. Big John McCarthy is scheduled to be the third man in the ring. With only 120 seconds to survive in each round, Ortiz will be the bigger of the two after rehydration and should take this one to the over rounds. I'd say losing a decision will be a victory in his eyes. I got the over-1.5 on the excuses we hear on the mic post-fight.

PREDICTION: Anderson Silva Over 5.5 rounds (lean SILVA vis decision +187)

David Haye (28-4) vs. Joe Fournier (9-0)

I'm not sure what business Joe Fournier has being in the ring with Haye. Although 9-0, Fournier hasn't beat anyone and standing across from him will be the unretired vet looking to teach a lesson to his overconfident foe. As long as Haye takes this one seriously, he will back up his pre-fight words, and we could see an early finish. I like Haye to win by knockout in the fourth at the latest.

PREDICTION: David Haye via TKO/KO

Andy Vences (23-2-1) vs. Jono Carroll (19-2-1)

Vences will look for the finish, while Carroll should be more technical with less power. The longer this fight goes, Carroll should be able to pick off the needed rounds to sneak a decision. Money is going the opposite way pre-weigh-ins.

PREDICTION: Jono Carroll via DEC