Phil Mickelson Reportedly No Longer Host of The American Express PGA Tour Event

Phil Mickelson has lost various sponsors over his comments regarding the proposed Saudi Arabian golf league, and now he lost his hosting title at The American Express PGA Tour event in La Quinta, Cali., according to The Desert Sun.

Mickelson has hosted the tournament since 2020. Given that the tournament was held in January, the golf star will reportedly lose the hosting title for 2023. Additionally, his charity foundation, the Mickelson Foundation, has previously been a part of the tournament, but The American Express PGA Tour event has also parted ways with the foundation.

The debate of whether or not the proposed Saudi Arabian-backed golf league is a good idea or not has taken the golf world by storm, with Mickelson at the forefront. Mickelson is just one of very few golfers who have supported the idea. 

The 51-year-old has specifically received backlash for his stance because of comments that were released from Alan Shipnuck’s upcoming book.

Mickelson apologized for his comments, but he still lost a couple of his sponsorships, such as KPMG and Workday. Callaway golf didn’t end their partnership with Mickelson, but their sponsorship is currently paused.

Mickelson has strong ties to the La Quinta tournament. He first played in the tournament in 1993. He won two titles there in 2002 and 2004. 

In Mickelson’s career thus far, he has 45 PGA Tour titles and has won six major championships.

