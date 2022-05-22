Skip to main content
Golf

Tiger Woods’s PGA Championship Exit Marks First-Ever Withdrawal From a Major

After battling through injury to make the cut Friday, Tiger Woods opted to withdraw from the final round of the PGA Championship following a poor showing Saturday.

Despite turning in a gutsy performance, Woods unfortunately departed Oklahoma having ended up on the wrong side of history in more ways than one. The most glaring note from Woods’s weekend came via his withdrawal, which marked the first time he has withdrawn from a major since turning pro in 1996.

Additionally, the legendary golfer ended the weekend with the worst PGA Championship showing of his 26-year career, finishing the third round nine-over-par 79. Woods recorded the score two months after finishing 47th at the Masters, where he recorded his highest scores ever at Augusta.

Prior to Saturday, Woods had not withdrawn from a tournament since the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic in January 2017, his last tournament prior to spinal fusion surgery in April of that same year. He last withdrew from a PGA Tour event in 2015 after dealing with back issues in the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open.

Barring an extended absence, Woods’s next possible opportunity to compete would likely be at the U.S. Open, which begins in Massachusetts on June 16.

