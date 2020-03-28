In a time of global crisis, people across the sports world have stepped up to do their part in support of fighting the spread of the coronavirus. It appears that the world's foremost social assassin is no different.

Larry David, creator of Curb Your Enthusiasm and co-creator of Seinfeld, has created a GoFundMe for golf caddies, who have lost income in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The fundraiser is meant to aid employees of the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif., and was started by David and media executive Lloyd Braun. The target goal is $150,000.

Curb recently aired the finale of its 10th season.

"With the golf course closed indefinitely, the Rivera caddies need our help," the GoFundMe page reads. "Please contribute to help our caddies get thru this unprecedented time."

There have been over 113,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States, according to CNN's tracker.

David is an avid golfer—in a 2016 interview with the Dan Patrick Show, he reported a personal best score of 80. He's written many golf-themed episodes on Curb over the years, which often result in misadventures and general hijinks. Some of his most infamous golf-related calamities have involved a 5-wood, a black swan, pace of play and even a green jacket.

The fundraiser has already received over $111,000 in donations to date, making it seem very likely that David will reach his target goal—not even a misleading weather forecast could knock him off his pace.

Pretty, pretty, pretty good, indeed.