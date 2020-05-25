Best Social Media Moments From 'The Match II'

"The Match" returned Sunday as Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson faced off in another high-profile charity event. Joining Woods and Mickelson on the course this time were NFL stars Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.

After a rainy day in Hobe Sound, Fla., Woods and Manning left the course victorious. The team led by as many as three and never trailed, and over $10 million was raised for COVID-19 relief.

Throughout the competitive affair, the event was full of memorable moments. Here is a look at some of the best social media moments from the event.

Woods and Manning Hang On: The duo outlasted Mickelson and Brady at the 18th hole to finish one up and take 'The Match II' title

Mickelson and Brady Inch Closer: Brady sunk an eagle putt to cut the deficit to two, and later came as close as one

At the Turn: Team Woods-Manning led Team Mickelson-Brady by three after the front nine

Tom Brady Holes Out for Eagle: The NFL legend sank it from the fairway after struggling early, then split his pants

Woods-Manning Take an Early Lead: Tiger and his partner got off to a fast start on Woods' home course

Even Start: Both pairings adapted to the course conditions on a rainy Sunday

Pre-Match: Peyton said he should have had Eli Manning or Nick Foles as his caddy