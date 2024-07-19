British Open Day 2 Winners and Losers: Lowry Leads, Scheffler Lurks at Royal Troon
Day 2 at the 2024 British Open was a tough one for the players at Royal Troon, and while wind wreaked havoc on the field, it failed to blow the SI Golf team off course. We call ’em like we see ’em around here. They are:
Winners
Shane Lowry: Endured an adventurous double bogey on 11 but was otherwise tidy during a 2-under 69 he wrapped up around lunchtime. The 2019 Open champ is your solo 36-hole leader.
Daniel Brown: This year’s “Who is this guy?” stands to light up internet search engines for at least one more day after a gritty 1-over 72. The Englishman two behind Lowry and right in the mix entering the weekend.
Dustin Johnson: Critics look at the nonchalant demeanor and recent majors results (missed cuts in three of the last four) and think DJ is mailing it in at age 40, but a Friday 69 showed plenty of heart and game. He’s in the picture for the weekend at 1 over and will be back next year with a top-10 finish—important considering this is his last exempt Open from his 2020 Masters win.
Justin Rose: The former U.S. Open champ earned his spot in this field via a 36-hole qualifier, and he’s making the most of it: his long birdie at 18 was a highlight-reel moment to cap a 68 and a tie for second place with Brown entering the weekend.
Scottie Scheffler: Signed for a 1-under 70 during the calmer weather on Friday morning, and there he is again: 2 under for the tournament, five shots back, the very definition of lurking. Expect everyone currently listed above his name on the yellow boards to keep one eye on him this weekend.
Losers
Tiger Woods: Expectations were already low to start the week, but seeing Woods hobble and bobble around Troon to rounds of 79 and 77 was at times difficult to watch. Bob Harig took a deep dive on what’s next for Woods. Here’s hoping for a sharper and healthier version of the GOAT in 2025.
Ludvig Aberg: One staffer in this establishment liked the Swede to get his first major win this week, instead he won’t even see the weekend after rounds of 75-76. But oh to be 24 with his talent—he'll get many, many more opportunities.
Rory McIlroy: If he wanted to show the world he was physically and emotionally recovered from one of the all-time major-championship collapses, this missed cut was not the way. His major drought will enter its 11th year next spring at the Masters.