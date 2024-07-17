British Open 2024 Predictions: Our Staff Picks a Winner at Royal Troon
The final major of the season as arrived, and as usual storylines abound as the golf world settles in at venerable Royal Troon.
This week's headliner is arguably Rory McIlroy, who is playing his first major since suffering U.S. Open heartbreak at Pinehurst. McIlroy enters the week on a major-championship drought that has extended beyond 10 years. Is this the week he finally breaks through?
McIlroy is the No. 2 choice in the betting markets, as Scottie Scheffler is the runaway top choice and enters with a chance to claim an eye-popping seventh title of the calendar year and second major. SI Golf's Bob Harig took a deep dive on Scheffler and the unique footwork that powers his swing, and it's well worth a read as the pre-tournament action winds down.
Play begins in the wee hours in the U.S. on Thursday morning. Here's the full list of tee times, and our list of TV times to help you tune in. With that, here's our staff's predictions for who ultimately lifts the Claret Jug on Sunday afternoon.
Bob Harig: Bryson DeChambeau. The American streak (six in a row) stays alive in the majors and Bryson goes back to back. His record isn’t great at the Open but he did tie for eighth two years ago at St. Andrews when he was not at his best. There’s plenty of reason to believe he will be there again.
John Schwarb: Ludvig Aberg is on the best-without-a-major list, which is remarkable for a 24-year-old. But he’s that talented, with a demeanor perfect for majors as we saw with his runner-up at the Masters—his very first major. In his fourth major this week, he gets a win.
Jeff Ritter: This year Collin Morikawa played in the final group at the Masters and the PGA with nothing to show for it. He’ll need a good putting week, but Troon’s greens are relatively benign, which means we’re in for a ball-striker’s paradise—his M.O. I think this is the week he bags his third career major.