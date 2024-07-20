SI

2024 British Open Day 3 Facts, Stats and Numbers We Noticed

Royal Troon played easier overall but the back nine late Saturday was anything but easy for the contenders.

John Schwarb, Jeff Ritter

Sam Burns surged up the leaderboard with a Saturday 65.
Moving day at the 2024 British Open is in the books, with Billy Horschel leading at 4 under par. Here are the numbers that mattered most.

9 – Players under par.

72.43 – Field average for Round 3.

74.36 – Field average for Round 2.

74.44 – Field average for Round 1.

328.2 – Feet of putts made for Daniel Brown, tops in the field.

6 – Bogeys or worse over the last 11 holes for Shane Lowry. The 36-hole leader is three shots back.

2 – Bogeys or worse for Lowry in his first 43 holes.

10 – Birdies in a 30-hole stretch for Billy Horschel from late in Round 1 through the front nine Saturday.

65 – Low round by Thriston Lawrence and Sam Burns. Both surged to T2 at 3 under.

30 – Front-nine score for Lawrence.

80 – High round, by Corey Conners and Darren Fichardt.

0 – Bogeys for Ewen Ferguson (shot 70, +4 overall).

14 – Front-nine improvement for Justin Thomas from Friday (45) to Saturday (31).

3 – Combined score over par by the day’s final pairing on par-3 8th hole “postage stamp.” Lowry led Brown by one shot entering the hole, but Lowry made double and Brown made bogey.

T96 – Sam Burns on the leaderboard after an opening-round 76.

T2 – Burns going into Sunday after rounds of 69 and 65.

+10 – Combined scores on the par-3 8th Friday and par-4 11th Saturday for Joaquin Niemann after two quintuple bogeys.

-5 – Score on the other 52 holes for Niemann, who is 5 over for the tournament.

34 – Consecutive holes without a birdie for Brooks Koepka, who shot 7-over 78 Saturday.

