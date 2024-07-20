2024 British Open Day 3 Facts, Stats and Numbers We Noticed
Moving day at the 2024 British Open is in the books, with Billy Horschel leading at 4 under par. Here are the numbers that mattered most.
9 – Players under par.
72.43 – Field average for Round 3.
74.36 – Field average for Round 2.
74.44 – Field average for Round 1.
328.2 – Feet of putts made for Daniel Brown, tops in the field.
6 – Bogeys or worse over the last 11 holes for Shane Lowry. The 36-hole leader is three shots back.
2 – Bogeys or worse for Lowry in his first 43 holes.
10 – Birdies in a 30-hole stretch for Billy Horschel from late in Round 1 through the front nine Saturday.
65 – Low round by Thriston Lawrence and Sam Burns. Both surged to T2 at 3 under.
30 – Front-nine score for Lawrence.
80 – High round, by Corey Conners and Darren Fichardt.
0 – Bogeys for Ewen Ferguson (shot 70, +4 overall).
14 – Front-nine improvement for Justin Thomas from Friday (45) to Saturday (31).
3 – Combined score over par by the day’s final pairing on par-3 8th hole “postage stamp.” Lowry led Brown by one shot entering the hole, but Lowry made double and Brown made bogey.
T96 – Sam Burns on the leaderboard after an opening-round 76.
T2 – Burns going into Sunday after rounds of 69 and 65.
+10 – Combined scores on the par-3 8th Friday and par-4 11th Saturday for Joaquin Niemann after two quintuple bogeys.
-5 – Score on the other 52 holes for Niemann, who is 5 over for the tournament.
34 – Consecutive holes without a birdie for Brooks Koepka, who shot 7-over 78 Saturday.