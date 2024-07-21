2024 British Open Day 4 Facts, Stats and Numbers We Noticed
The 152nd British Open is in the books, with Xander Schauffele the champion golfer of the year at 9 under par. Here are the numbers that mattered most.
9 – Players under par for 72 holes.
73.15 – Field average for Round 4.
72.43 – Field average for Round 3.
74.36 – Field average for Round 2.
74.44 – Field average for Round 1.
65 – Low round by Xander Schauffele, also the low round of the championship.
T29 – Schauffele’s driving distance rank for the week (296.8-yard average).
$3.1 million – Schauffele's first-place prize money
2 – Bogey-free rounds, by Schauffele and Russell Henley (who finished fifth).
-4 – Schauffele’s total score on the par 3s this week, tops in the field.
-4 – Schauffele’s total score on the par 4s this week, which also led the field.
6.306 – Strokes-gained driving this week by Thriston Lawrence, best in the field.
58.9% – Percentage of tee shots where Lawrence used driver, second-most in the field.
7 – Birdies by Mackenzie Hughes and Thorbjorn Olesen, the most Sunday.
18 - Birdies or better for the week by Justin Thomas, which led the field.
100 – Yardage at the par-3 8th “Postage Stamp.”
3.10 – Sunday scoring average at the 8th.
1982 – The last year Americans swept the four majors, before 2024.
7 – American major streak overall, dating to Brooks Koepka at the 2023 PGA Championship.
258,174 – Attendance for the week at Royal Troon.