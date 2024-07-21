SI

2024 British Open Day 4 Facts, Stats and Numbers We Noticed

Xander Schauffele shot the tournament’s low round to grab the Claret Jug.

John Schwarb, Jeff Ritter

Thriston Lawrence wasn't afraid to hit driver throughout the British Open.
The 152nd British Open is in the books, with Xander Schauffele the champion golfer of the year at 9 under par. Here are the numbers that mattered most.

9 – Players under par for 72 holes.

73.15 – Field average for Round 4.

72.43 – Field average for Round 3.

74.36 – Field average for Round 2.

74.44 – Field average for Round 1.

65 – Low round by Xander Schauffele, also the low round of the championship.

T29 – Schauffele’s driving distance rank for the week (296.8-yard average).

$3.1 million – Schauffele's first-place prize money

2 – Bogey-free rounds, by Schauffele and Russell Henley (who finished fifth).

-4 – Schauffele’s total score on the par 3s this week, tops in the field.

-4 – Schauffele’s total score on the par 4s this week, which also led the field.


6.306 – Strokes-gained driving this week by Thriston Lawrence, best in the field.

58.9% Percentage of tee shots where Lawrence used driver, second-most in the field.

7 – Birdies by Mackenzie Hughes and Thorbjorn Olesen, the most Sunday.

18 - Birdies or better for the week by Justin Thomas, which led the field.

100 – Yardage at the par-3 8th “Postage Stamp.”

3.10 – Sunday scoring average at the 8th.

1982 – The last year Americans swept the four majors, before 2024.

7 – American major streak overall, dating to Brooks Koepka at the 2023 PGA Championship.

258,174 – Attendance for the week at Royal Troon.

