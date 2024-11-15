SI

2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is offering a $6.9 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

The PGA Tour makes its annual stop in Bermuda this week.
The PGA Tour rolls into Bermuda this week for its annual Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The event is offering a $6.9 million purse, with $1.242 million to the winner.

The FedEx Cup points are perhaps just as significant as the cash, as 500 points go to first place and most players in the field this week are jockeying to imrpove their playing status for 2025. The top 125 players in the FedEx Cup standings after the fall events will carry full status into next season, while players finishing 126-150 receive partial status.

After this week, there's just one event remaining for players to improve their status, so the points are significant in Bermuda.

Hayden Springer and Justin Lower shared the lead after the opening round, which is notable because Springer entered the week right on the bubble at No. 125 in the standings. Camilo Villegas is the defending champion.

Here are the final payouts for the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship

2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Final Payouts

Win: $1,242,000

2: $752,100

3: $476,100

4: $338,100

5: $282,900

6: $250,125

7: $232,875

8: $215,625

9: $201,825

10: $188,025

11: $174,225

12: $160,425

13: $146,625

14: $132,825

15: $125,925

16: $119,025

17: $112,125

18: $105,225

19: $98,325

20: $91,425

21: $84,525

22: $77,625

23: $72,105

24: $66,585

25: $61,065

26: $55,545

27: $53,475

28: $51,405

29: $49,335

30: $47,265

31: $45,195

32: $43,125

33: $41,055

34: $39,330

35: $37,605

36: $35,880

37: $34,155

38: $32,775

39: $31,395

40: $30,015

41: $28,635

42: $27,255

43: $25,875

44: $24,495

45: $23,115

46: $21,735

47: $20,355

48: $19,251

49: $18,285

50: $17,733

51: $17,319

52: $16,905

53: $16,629

54: $16,353

55: $16,215

56: $16,077

57: $15,939

58: $15,801

59: $15,663

60: $15,525

61: $15,387

62: $15,249

63: $15,111

64: $14,973

65: $14,835

Published
