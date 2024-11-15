2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
The PGA Tour rolls into Bermuda this week for its annual Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The event is offering a $6.9 million purse, with $1.242 million to the winner.
The FedEx Cup points are perhaps just as significant as the cash, as 500 points go to first place and most players in the field this week are jockeying to imrpove their playing status for 2025. The top 125 players in the FedEx Cup standings after the fall events will carry full status into next season, while players finishing 126-150 receive partial status.
After this week, there's just one event remaining for players to improve their status, so the points are significant in Bermuda.
Hayden Springer and Justin Lower shared the lead after the opening round, which is notable because Springer entered the week right on the bubble at No. 125 in the standings. Camilo Villegas is the defending champion.
Here are the final payouts for the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship
2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Final Payouts
Win: $1,242,000
2: $752,100
3: $476,100
4: $338,100
5: $282,900
6: $250,125
7: $232,875
8: $215,625
9: $201,825
10: $188,025
11: $174,225
12: $160,425
13: $146,625
14: $132,825
15: $125,925
16: $119,025
17: $112,125
18: $105,225
19: $98,325
20: $91,425
21: $84,525
22: $77,625
23: $72,105
24: $66,585
25: $61,065
26: $55,545
27: $53,475
28: $51,405
29: $49,335
30: $47,265
31: $45,195
32: $43,125
33: $41,055
34: $39,330
35: $37,605
36: $35,880
37: $34,155
38: $32,775
39: $31,395
40: $30,015
41: $28,635
42: $27,255
43: $25,875
44: $24,495
45: $23,115
46: $21,735
47: $20,355
48: $19,251
49: $18,285
50: $17,733
51: $17,319
52: $16,905
53: $16,629
54: $16,353
55: $16,215
56: $16,077
57: $15,939
58: $15,801
59: $15,663
60: $15,525
61: $15,387
62: $15,249
63: $15,111
64: $14,973
65: $14,835