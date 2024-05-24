SI

Here's What Each Player Will Earn This Week From the Charles Schwab Challenge Purse

The PGA Tour returns to Colonial Country Club with a solid purse for a non-signature event.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the top draw at this week's Charles Schwab Challenge.
One week after the year's second major, the PGA Tour rolled on to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The tournament boasted 10 of the world's top 30 players including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, back after his surreal week at the PGA Championship. He shot a 2-over-par 72 in the first round, just his second over-par round all year, but rebounded with a Friday 65 to make it to the weekend and continue a made-cut streak that dates to August 2022.

The winner this week receives a custom 1975 Schwab Corvette Stingray, a tartan jacket and a place on the famed Wall of Champions near the first tee at Colonial, in addition to the usual tournament-winner spoils (500 FedExCup points and a two-year exemption) plus an invitation to the Memorial Tournament in two weeks, the next signature event on the schedule.

Oh, the winner also receives $1,638,000 from a purse of $9.1 million. Here's a breakdown of the rest of the earnings.

2024 Charles Schwab Challenge final payouts

WIN: $1.638 million

2: $991,900

3: $627,900

4: $445,900

5: $373,100

6: $329,875

7: $307,125

8: $284,375

9: $266,175

10: $247,975

11: $229,775

12: $211,575

13: $193,375

14: $175,175

15: $166,075

16: $156,975

17: $147,875

18: $138,775

19: $129,675

20: $120,575

21: $111,475

22: $102,375

23: $95,095

24: $87,815

25: $80,535

26: $73,255

27: $70,525

28: $67,795

29: $65,065

30: $62,335

31: $59,605

32: $56,875

33: $54,145

34: $51,870

35: $49,595

36: $47,320

37: $45,045

38: $43,225

39: $41,405

40: $39,585

41: $37,765

42: $35,945

43: $34,125

44: $32,305

45: $30,485

46: $28,665

47: $26,845

48: $25,389

49: $24,115

50: $23,387

51: $22,841

52: $22,295

53: $21,931

54: $21,476

55: $21,385

56: $21,203

57: $21,021

58: $20,839

59: $20,657

60: $20,475

61: $20,293

62: $20,111

63: $19,929

64: $19,747

65: $19,565

66: $19,383

67: $19,201

68: $19,019

69: $18,837

70: $18,655

71: $18,473

72: $18,291

73: $18,109

74: $17,927

75: $17,745

