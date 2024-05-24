Here's What Each Player Will Earn This Week From the Charles Schwab Challenge Purse
One week after the year's second major, the PGA Tour rolled on to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge.
The tournament boasted 10 of the world's top 30 players including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, back after his surreal week at the PGA Championship. He shot a 2-over-par 72 in the first round, just his second over-par round all year, but rebounded with a Friday 65 to make it to the weekend and continue a made-cut streak that dates to August 2022.
The winner this week receives a custom 1975 Schwab Corvette Stingray, a tartan jacket and a place on the famed Wall of Champions near the first tee at Colonial, in addition to the usual tournament-winner spoils (500 FedExCup points and a two-year exemption) plus an invitation to the Memorial Tournament in two weeks, the next signature event on the schedule.
Oh, the winner also receives $1,638,000 from a purse of $9.1 million. Here's a breakdown of the rest of the earnings.
2024 Charles Schwab Challenge final payouts
WIN: $1.638 million
2: $991,900
3: $627,900
4: $445,900
5: $373,100
6: $329,875
7: $307,125
8: $284,375
9: $266,175
10: $247,975
11: $229,775
12: $211,575
13: $193,375
14: $175,175
15: $166,075
16: $156,975
17: $147,875
18: $138,775
19: $129,675
20: $120,575
21: $111,475
22: $102,375
23: $95,095
24: $87,815
25: $80,535
26: $73,255
27: $70,525
28: $67,795
29: $65,065
30: $62,335
31: $59,605
32: $56,875
33: $54,145
34: $51,870
35: $49,595
36: $47,320
37: $45,045
38: $43,225
39: $41,405
40: $39,585
41: $37,765
42: $35,945
43: $34,125
44: $32,305
45: $30,485
46: $28,665
47: $26,845
48: $25,389
49: $24,115
50: $23,387
51: $22,841
52: $22,295
53: $21,931
54: $21,476
55: $21,385
56: $21,203
57: $21,021
58: $20,839
59: $20,657
60: $20,475
61: $20,293
62: $20,111
63: $19,929
64: $19,747
65: $19,565
66: $19,383
67: $19,201
68: $19,019
69: $18,837
70: $18,655
71: $18,473
72: $18,291
73: $18,109
74: $17,927
75: $17,745