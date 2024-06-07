2024 Memorial Tournament Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Muirfield Village
An elite field has descended on Muirfield Village for the annual Memorial Tournament, which is once again one of the PGA Tour's signature events. A $20 million purse is up for grabs, with $4 million set for the winner.
Scottie Scheffler entered the week as World No. 1 and the runaway betting favorite. Xander Schauffele moved up to No. 2 following his win at the PGA Championship. Rory McIlroy is No. 3. Viktor Hovland, the current No. 5, is the defending champion at Jack Nicklaus's annual event.
Nine of the current top 10 in the World Rankings are in the field. (LIV Golf's Jon Rahm is No. 7 and competing at LIV Golf Houston this week.)
Here are the final payouts for the 2024 Memorial.
2024 Memorial Tournament Final Payouts
1 - $4,000,000.00
2 - $2,200,000.00
3 - $1,400,000.00
4 - $1,000,000.00
5 - $840,000.00
6 - $760,000.00
7 - $700,000.00
8 - $646,000.00
9 - $600,000.00
10 - $556,000.00
11 - $514,000.00
12 - $472,000.00
13 - $430,000.00
14 - $389,000.00
15 - $369,000.00
16 - $349,000.00
17 - $329,000.00
18 - $309,000.00
19 - $289,000.00
20 - $269,000.00
21 - $250,000.00
22 - $233,000.00
23 - $216,000.00
24 - $200,000.00
25 - $184,000.00
26 - $168,000.00
27 - $161,000.00
28 - $154,000.00
29 - $147,000.00
30 - $140,000.00
31 - $133,000.00
32 - $126,000.00
33 - $119,000.00
34 - $114,000.00
35 - $109,000.00
36 - $104,000.00
37 - $99,000.00
38 - $94,000.00
39 - $90,000.00
40 - $86,000.00
41 - $82,000.00
42 - $78,000.00
43 - $74,000.00
44 - $70,000.00
45 - $66,000.00
46 - $62,000.00
47 - $58,000.00
48 - $56,000.00
49 - $54,000.00
50 - $52,000.00
51 - $51,000.00
52 - $50,000.00
53 - $49,000.00
54 - $48,000.00
55 - $47,000.00
56 - $46,000.00
57 - $45,000.00
58 - $44,000.00
59 - $43,000.00
60 - $42,000.00
61 - $41,000.00
62 - $40,000.00
63 - $39,000.00
64 - $38,000.00
65 - $37,000.00
66 - $36,000.00
67 - $35,000.00
68 - $34,000.00
69 - $33,000.00
70 - $32,000.00