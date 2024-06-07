SI

2024 Memorial Tournament Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Muirfield Village

Nine of the top 10 players in the world are competing for a $20 million purse at Muirfield. Here's the full prize-money breakdown.

Jeff Ritter

Rory McIlroy is the No. 3 player in the World Ranking entering the Memorial.
An elite field has descended on Muirfield Village for the annual Memorial Tournament, which is once again one of the PGA Tour's signature events. A $20 million purse is up for grabs, with $4 million set for the winner.

Scottie Scheffler entered the week as World No. 1 and the runaway betting favorite. Xander Schauffele moved up to No. 2 following his win at the PGA Championship. Rory McIlroy is No. 3. Viktor Hovland, the current No. 5, is the defending champion at Jack Nicklaus's annual event.

Nine of the current top 10 in the World Rankings are in the field. (LIV Golf's Jon Rahm is No. 7 and competing at LIV Golf Houston this week.)

Here are the final payouts for the 2024 Memorial.

2024 Memorial Tournament Final Payouts

1 - $4,000,000.00

2 - $2,200,000.00

3 - $1,400,000.00

4 - $1,000,000.00

5 - $840,000.00

6 - $760,000.00

7 - $700,000.00

8 - $646,000.00

9 - $600,000.00

10 - $556,000.00

11 - $514,000.00

12 - $472,000.00

13 - $430,000.00

14 - $389,000.00

15 - $369,000.00

16 - $349,000.00

17 - $329,000.00

18 - $309,000.00

19 - $289,000.00

20 - $269,000.00

21 - $250,000.00

22 - $233,000.00

23 - $216,000.00

24 - $200,000.00

25 - $184,000.00

26 - $168,000.00

27 - $161,000.00

28 - $154,000.00

29 - $147,000.00

30 - $140,000.00

31 - $133,000.00

32 - $126,000.00

33 - $119,000.00

34 - $114,000.00

35 - $109,000.00

36 - $104,000.00

37 - $99,000.00

38 - $94,000.00

39 - $90,000.00

40 - $86,000.00

41 - $82,000.00

42 - $78,000.00

43 - $74,000.00

44 - $70,000.00

45 - $66,000.00

46 - $62,000.00

47 - $58,000.00

48 - $56,000.00

49 - $54,000.00

50 - $52,000.00

51 - $51,000.00

52 - $50,000.00

53 - $49,000.00

54 - $48,000.00

55 - $47,000.00

56 - $46,000.00

57 - $45,000.00

58 - $44,000.00

59 - $43,000.00

60 - $42,000.00

61 - $41,000.00

62 - $40,000.00

63 - $39,000.00

64 - $38,000.00

65 - $37,000.00

66 - $36,000.00

67 - $35,000.00

68 - $34,000.00

69 - $33,000.00

70 - $32,000.00

Jeff Ritter

JEFF RITTER

Jeff Ritter is the Managing Director of SI Golf. He spent more than a decade at Sports Illustrated and Golf Magazine, and in 2020 joined Morning Read to help spark its growth and eventual acquisition by Arena Group, the publisher of Sports Illustrated. He has covered more than 25 major championships, and previously helped launch SI Golf Plus Digital, Golf Magazine’s first original, weekly e-magazine, and served as its top editor. He also launched Golf's “Films” division, the magazine’s first long-form video storytelling franchise, and his debut documentary received an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. His writing has earned first-place awards from the Society of American Travel Writers, the MIN Magazine Awards, and the Golf Writers Association of America, among others. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a master’s from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. A native Michigander, he remains a diehard Wolverine fan and will defend Jim Harbaugh until the bitter end.

