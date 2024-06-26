2024 PGA Tour Player Survey: What Golf Course Tops Your Bucket List to Play?
Earlier this summer Sports Illustrated surveyed a number of PGA Tour players about a range of topics around golf, from Tour perks and golf-viewing habits to when they last paid a greens fee, and much more. We think you’ll enjoy the answers.
Today’s question:
Which golf course is still on your bucket list to play?
“Muirfield, Scotland.” — Ryan Palmer
“Bandon Dunes.” — Stewart Cink
“Pine Valley. I’ve had offers, but haven’t done it yet.” — Jason Day
“Pine Valley.” — Tony Finau
“It was Cypress Point, but I just checked that one off. I’ve heard Royal County Down is really good, maybe that is my new one.” — Gary Woodland
“Royal County Down, Ireland.” — Adam Scott
“Fishers Island, New York.” — Matt Kuchar
“I would have to say Fishers Island or National Golf Links in New York.” — Kevin Streelman
“Bandon Dunes.” — Aaron Baddeley
“Bandon Dunes.” — Jordan Spieth
“Pine Valley.” — Mackenzie Hughes
“I’ve been to Royal Melbourne three times, once as a Presidents Cup assistant. That remains the greatest course I’ve been to, but never played. I’ve also never played Cypress Point and San Francisco Golf Club, that would be pretty awesome as well.” — Zach Johnson
“Cypress Point.” — Keegan Bradley
“Merion Golf Club.” — Akshay Bhatia
“Pine Valley, everybody raves about it. And Cypress Point. I’ve never been asked to play Pine Valley, but I turned down an invite to Cypress Point. That was a very bad decision.” — Francesco Molinari
“Probably Pine Valley.” — Tom Hoge
“Pine Valley, I guess.” — Jimmy Walker
“I don’t play golf outside the Tour, so I don’t have a bucket list.” — Daniel Berger