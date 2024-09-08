2024 Procore Championship Full Field: PGA Tour Fall Season Begins
After a week off to watch Week 1 of the NFL like the rest of us, the PGA Tour resumes this week with its “FedEx Cup Fall” schedule.
Starting at the Procore Championship in Napa, Calif., there will be million-dollar first-place checks up for grabs and, just as importantly, playing opportunities for next year.
Players ranked No. 51 and down in the FedEx Cup points list continue to compete for points, with spots in the first two signature events of 2025 up for grabs. And while full Tour cards are secure for next year for players from 51-70 in points, players below that will be busy this fall to try to ensure full privileges for next year in non-signature events.
The field this week at the Silverado Resort North Course features plenty of those players but also several familiar names. The Presidents Cup teams for the United States and International sides were finalized last week, and four players from those teams are teeing it up this week to stay fresh for the matches at the end of the month: Wyndham Clark, Corey Conners, Max Homa and Sahith Theegala. International team captain Mike Weir is also playing.
Theegala is the defending champion, Homa won the two editions prior to that—all when the event was known as the Fortinet. Stewart Cink, Cameron Champ and Kevin Tway are all in the field and champions when it was the Safeway Open. Procore is the fourth title sponsor in a decade for the Napa event and the purse took a haircut this year to $6 million, down from last year’s $8.4 million.
Here's the full field for the fall opener from the PGA Tour