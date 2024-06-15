U.S. Open By the Numbers: Facts and Stats That Mattered Most on Day 2
PINEHURST, N.C. — The second round of the 124th U.S. Open is complete, with Ludvig Åberg in the lead at 5 under. Here are some of the other notable numbers from Friday at Pinehurst No. 2.
15 – Players under par through 36 holes.
+5 – 36-hole cutline.
74 – Players making the cut.
73.22 – Field average for Round 1.
72.90 – Field average for Round 2.
4 – Players with both rounds under par (Åberg, Bryson DeChambeau, Thomas Detry, Tony Finau).
0 – Birdies for world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler in his round of 74. He made the cut on the number.
T23 – Finish for Scheffler at the 2023 British Open, the other major where he made the cut on the number.
19 – Combined strokes for Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy at the par-5 5th.
20 – Consecutive fairways hit by Ludvig Aberg from Thursday through the 8th hole Friday.
20 – Consecutive holes without a bogey by Sergio Garcia from Thursday through the 12th hole (his third) Friday.
84-67 – Scores for England’s Sam Bairstow, the first player in U.S. Open history to shoot 84 or higher in the first round and then break 70 in the second round.
3 – Number of players in the last 25 years to be in the top 5 through 36 holes in each of the season’s first three majors. Bryson DeChambeau, T1 midway at the Masters and T4 at the PGA, joined Padraig Harrington in 2002 and Dustin Johnson in 2015.
1 – Score for Francesco Molinari on his 36th hole, the par-3 9th, becoming the first player to make the cut at a U.S. Open with an ace on his last hole.
3 – Amateurs making the cut: Gunnar Broin, Neal Shipley, Luke Clanton.