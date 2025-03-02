2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational Full Field: Xander Schauffele Returns at Bay Hill
For the first time this season, all the top players on the PGA Tour will compete under the same umbrella: the iconic multi-color umbrella that signifies the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
The King’s Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla., hosts the second “legacy” signature event of 2025, and every Tour-eligible player in the world top 40 is scheduled to compete.
That includes world No. 2 Xander Schauffele, who played in the season opener at the Sentry but hasn’t been seen on Tour since due to a rib injury. Last month he said he was targeting Bay Hill for his return.
Add in world No. 1 and defending champion (and 2022 champ) Scottie Scheffler, and world No. 3 and 2018 API winner Rory McIlroy and you’ve got serious Tour star power.
Two notables not in the field via sponsor exemptions are Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth, though the two were in contention Sunday at the Cognizant with the opportunity to play their way in via the Aon Next 10 or Aon Swing 5.
Players will battle the 7,466-yard par-72 Bay Hill course, which can play tough depending on the early March weather in Central Florida. Scheffler won last year at 15 under par but two years before that he won at just 5 under.
The API is the second of three legacy signature events, after the Tiger Woods-hosted Genesis Invitational and Jack Nicklaus’s Memorial Tournament at the end of May. That means a cut to the low 50 players and ties plus all within 10 shots of the lead, and $4 million to the winner from a purse of $20 million. Other signature events are played without a cut and $3.6 million to the winner.
And virtually everyone in this field will make the drive northeast next week to Ponte Vedra Beach and the Tour’s flagship event, the Players Championship. One could argue that these two weeks are among the best back-to-back on the schedule.
2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational Full Field
72 players
Åberg, Ludvig
An, Byeong Hun
Berger, Daniel
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bhatia, Akshay
Bradley, Keegan
Burns, Sam
Campbell, Brian
Campos, Rafael +
Cantlay, Patrick
Clark, Wyndham
Cole, Eric
Conners, Corey
Dahmen, Joel
Davis, Cam
Day, Jason
Detry, Thomas
Dunlap, Nick
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
English, Harris
Finau, Tony
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Fleetwood, Tommy
Glover, Lucas
Greyserman, Max
Griffin, Ben
Hadwin, Adam
Harman, Brian
Henley, Russell
Hoge, Tom
Højgaard, Nicolai
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy
Hovland, Viktor
Hughes, Mackenzie +
Im, Sungjae
Jaeger, Stephan
Kim, Michael
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Koivun, Jackson +
Lee, Min Woo +
Lowry, Shane
MacIntyre, Robert
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarthy, Denny
McIlroy, Rory
McNealy, Maverick
Morikawa, Collin
Novak, Andrew
Pavon, Matthieu
Pendrith, Taylor
Poston, J.T.
Potgieter, Aldrich
Rai, Aaron
Rodgers, Patrick
Rose, Justin +
Salinda, Isaiah
Schauffele, Xander
Scheffler, Scottie
Scott, Adam
Stevens, Sam
Straka, Sepp
Taylor, Nick
Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin
Thompson, Davis
Vegas, Jhonattan
Young, Cameron
Zalatoris, Will
+ - Sponsor exemption