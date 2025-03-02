SI

2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational Full Field: Xander Schauffele Returns at Bay Hill

Thirty-eight of the world’s top 40 will play in the $20 million signature event including the world No. 2 who has been out since the season opener.

John Schwarb

Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele will play in the same event for the first time in 2025 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
For the first time this season, all the top players on the PGA Tour will compete under the same umbrella: the iconic multi-color umbrella that signifies the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The King’s Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla., hosts the second “legacy” signature event of 2025, and every Tour-eligible player in the world top 40 is scheduled to compete.

That includes world No. 2 Xander Schauffele, who played in the season opener at the Sentry but hasn’t been seen on Tour since due to a rib injury. Last month he said he was targeting Bay Hill for his return.

Add in world No. 1 and defending champion (and 2022 champ) Scottie Scheffler, and world No. 3 and 2018 API winner Rory McIlroy and you’ve got serious Tour star power.

Two notables not in the field via sponsor exemptions are Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth, though the two were in contention Sunday at the Cognizant with the opportunity to play their way in via the Aon Next 10 or Aon Swing 5.

Players will battle the 7,466-yard par-72 Bay Hill course, which can play tough depending on the early March weather in Central Florida. Scheffler won last year at 15 under par but two years before that he won at just 5 under.

The API is the second of three legacy signature events, after the Tiger Woods-hosted Genesis Invitational and Jack Nicklaus’s Memorial Tournament at the end of May. That means a cut to the low 50 players and ties plus all within 10 shots of the lead, and $4 million to the winner from a purse of $20 million. Other signature events are played without a cut and $3.6 million to the winner.

And virtually everyone in this field will make the drive northeast next week to Ponte Vedra Beach and the Tour’s flagship event, the Players Championship. One could argue that these two weeks are among the best back-to-back on the schedule. 

2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational Full Field

72 players

Åberg, Ludvig

An, Byeong Hun

Berger, Daniel

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Bradley, Keegan

Burns, Sam

Campbell, Brian

Campos, Rafael +

Cantlay, Patrick

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Conners, Corey

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Detry, Thomas

Dunlap, Nick

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Glover, Lucas

Greyserman, Max

Griffin, Ben

Hadwin, Adam

Harman, Brian

Henley, Russell

Hoge, Tom

Højgaard, Nicolai

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hovland, Viktor

Hughes, Mackenzie +

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Kim, Michael

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Koivun, Jackson +

Lee, Min Woo +

Lowry, Shane

MacIntyre, Robert

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McIlroy, Rory

McNealy, Maverick

Morikawa, Collin

Novak, Andrew

Pavon, Matthieu

Pendrith, Taylor

Poston, J.T.

Potgieter, Aldrich

Rai, Aaron

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin +

Salinda, Isaiah

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Scott, Adam

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Davis

Vegas, Jhonattan

Young, Cameron

Zalatoris, Will

+ - Sponsor exemption


John Schwarb
JOHN SCHWARB

John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World's Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor's in journalism from Indiana University.

