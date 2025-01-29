2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Preview: Course, Field, History, Tee Times, How to Watch
The PGA Tour has arrived at one of the most iconic golf courses in the world.
The season’s second signature event will convene this week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. An 80-player field will battle at this 88-year-old event for a $20 million purse with the winner collecting $3.6 million. This is a no-cut event, so everyone will take home some cash.
From its field, course and prestigious history, here’s what you need to know for the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The field
The field is highlighted by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is returning from hand surgery, and Rory McIlroy, who is making his 2025 Tour debut.
Twenty-seven of the top 30 players in the world and 45 of the top 50 are teeing it up this week. World No. 2 Xander Schauffele is still nursing a rib injury and LIV golfers Tyrrell Hatton (No. 8) and Bryson DeChambeau (No. 12) are ineligible to compete.
The event will also feature five of its past champions: Wyndham Clark (2024), Justin Rose (2023), Tom Hoge (2022), Nick Taylor (2020) and Jordan Spieth (2017).
Spieth is making his first start since undergoing left wrist surgery in August. An AT&T ambassador, the world No. 77 was granted a sponsor exemption to this event, along with Rickie Fowler, Harry Hall and Gary Woodland, who won the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble.
With this being a pro-am, the Tour pros will play alongside amateurs on Thursday and Friday, but the weekend will be strictly professionals.
The course
Pebble Beach might float like a butterfly, but it stings like a bee.
“The golf course is not overly long,” Tiger Woods said ahead of Pebble’s 2019 U.S. Open. “It’s not big in that regard, but man, it's tricky. The greens are all slanted, very small targets. And if they ever firm up, then we have a totally different ballgame.”
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is contested on two courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links (a 6,802-yard par-72) and Spyglass Hill (7,026 yards, par-72). The weekend, though, will just be played on Pebble Beach Golf Links.
Spyglass is the more difficult layout. In 2024, it was the 31st hardest course on Tour (out of 50), with a scoring average of 70.575 (-1.425). The links course was the 40th more difficult at 69.631(-2.369).
Those numbers, however, might be skewed because last year’s event was 54 holes, as inclement weather wiped out the final round. In 2023, Spyglass was the eighth hardest and Pebble was No. 21.
What makes the course challenging is its green sizes. They average 3,500 square feet, the smallest on Tour.
But despite Pebble Beach’s difficulty, there’s nothing like it.
“Any golf lover would say this is one of the best places in the world if they've been here,” Jordan Spieth said last year. “I think I said it in previous years, but the fact that you get paid to play this course and don't have to pay to play this course is a nice benefit this week.”
History: Tiger comes back to extend streak
Tiger Woods’s 2000 season is arguably the greatest ever—and full of signature moments.
One of those was his record 15-stroke U.S. Open victory in 2000 at Pebble Beach. However, four months earlier on the same course, Woods had one of the biggest final-round comebacks of his career.
Starting the final round five strokes back, the Big Cat was trailing Matt Gogel by seven when he got to the 12th tee. Woods birdied the par-3 12th, but only parred Nos. 13 and 14. Gogel, however, started to struggle.
Woods then holed out for eagle from 97 yards on No. 15 before two birdies on Nos. 16 and 18. Meanwhile Gogel, a rookie searching for his maiden win, shot a 40 on the back nine.
In the end, Woods won by two strokes for his sixth consecutive victory, tying Ben Hogan for the second-longest ever (Hogan holds the record with 11 straight in 1945).
”I have the confidence to know I have done it before in the past, coming from behind, or edging someone out,” Woods said afterward. ”I’ve had a pretty good run throughout my career of comebacks.”
How to watch
The first two rounds will be on Golf Channel from 3-7 p.m. ET. Round 3 will start on Golf Channel at 1 p.m. and move to CBS from 3-7 p.m. The final round will have the same early broadcast window on Golf Channel, but will run on CBS from 3-6:30 p.m.
ESPN+ will have coverage all four days starting between 11 and 11:45 a.m. ET and finishing at 7 p.m. each of the first three rounds and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.