2025 Baycurrent Classic Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
The PGA Tour made the jump from Mississippi to Japan this week, where the Baycurrent Classic is offering an $8 million purse and $1.44 million to the winner.
It was about a 6,500-mile trip from one PGA Tour stop to the next, and 13 of the top 50 players in the World Ranking entered this week's field, including top-10-players Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa, who spoke about the boorish crowd behavior at the Ryder Cup two weeks ago at Bethpage and defended his own actions within it.
This year's edition moved to Yokohama Country Club in Yokohama, Japan, for the first time. Nico Echavarria is the defending champion. Max Greyersman was 12 under through 36 holes, which was good for a four-shot lead heading into the weekend.
Here are the final payouts for the 2025 Baycurrent Classic. This article will be updated on Sunday at the conclusion of play.
2025 Baycurrent Classic Final Payouts
Win: $1.44 million
2: $864,000
3: $544,000
4: $384,000
5: $320,000
6: $288,000
7: $268,000
8: $248,000
9: $232,000
10: $216,000
11: 200,000
12: $184,000
13: $168,000
14: $152,000
15: $142,720
16: $134,080
17: $126,080
18: $118,080
19: $110,080
20: $102,080
21: $94,080
22: $87,680
23: $81,280
24: $74,880
25: $68,480
26: $62,080
27: $59,680
28: $57,280
29: $54,880
30: $52,480
31: $50,080
32: $47,680
33: $45,280
34: $43,280
35: $41,280
36: $39,280
37: $37,280
38: $35,680
39: $34,080
40: $32,480
41: $30,880
42: $29,280
43: $27,680
44: $26,080
45: $24,480
46: $22,880
47: $21,280
48: $20,000
49: $18,880
50: $18,240
51: $17,760
52: $17,280
53: $16,960
54: $16,640
55: $16,480
56: $16,320
57: $16,160
58: $16,000
59: $15,840
60: $15,680
61: $15,520
62: $15,360
63: $15,200
64: $15,040
65: $14,880
66: $14,720
67: $14,560
68: $14,400
69: $14,240
70: $14,080
71: $13,920
72: $13,760
73: $13,600
74: $13,400
75: $13,280
76: $13,120
77: $12,960
78: $12,800