SI

2025 Baycurrent Classic Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

The Baycurrent Classic in Japan is offering an $8 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Jeff Ritter

Hideki Matsuyama is back in his native Japan this week.
Hideki Matsuyama is back in his native Japan this week. / Kenta Harada/Getty Images

The PGA Tour made the jump from Mississippi to Japan this week, where the Baycurrent Classic is offering an $8 million purse and $1.44 million to the winner.

It was about a 6,500-mile trip from one PGA Tour stop to the next, and 13 of the top 50 players in the World Ranking entered this week's field, including top-10-players Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa, who spoke about the boorish crowd behavior at the Ryder Cup two weeks ago at Bethpage and defended his own actions within it.

This year's edition moved to Yokohama Country Club in Yokohama, Japan, for the first time. Nico Echavarria is the defending champion. Max Greyersman was 12 under through 36 holes, which was good for a four-shot lead heading into the weekend.

Here are the final payouts for the 2025 Baycurrent Classic. This article will be updated on Sunday at the conclusion of play.

2025 Baycurrent Classic Final Payouts

Win: $1.44 million

2: $864,000

3: $544,000

4: $384,000

5: $320,000

6: $288,000

7: $268,000

8: $248,000

9: $232,000

10: $216,000

11: 200,000

12: $184,000

13: $168,000

14: $152,000

15: $142,720

16: $134,080

17: $126,080

18: $118,080

19: $110,080

20: $102,080

21: $94,080

22: $87,680

23: $81,280

24: $74,880

25: $68,480

26: $62,080

27: $59,680

28: $57,280

29: $54,880

30: $52,480

31: $50,080

32: $47,680

33: $45,280

34: $43,280

35: $41,280

36: $39,280

37: $37,280

38: $35,680

39: $34,080

40: $32,480

41: $30,880

42: $29,280

43: $27,680

44: $26,080

45: $24,480

46: $22,880

47: $21,280

48: $20,000

49: $18,880

50: $18,240

51: $17,760

52: $17,280

53: $16,960

54: $16,640

55: $16,480

56: $16,320

57: $16,160

58: $16,000

59: $15,840

60: $15,680

61: $15,520

62: $15,360

63: $15,200

64: $15,040

65: $14,880

66: $14,720

67: $14,560

68: $14,400

69: $14,240

70: $14,080

71: $13,920

72: $13,760

73: $13,600

74: $13,400

75: $13,280

76: $13,120

77: $12,960

78: $12,800

More Golf Coverage on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Jeff Ritter
JEFF RITTER

Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business's growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and a master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

Home/Golf