2025 Ryder Cup Grades: Handing Out a Report Card for Every Player at Bethpage Black
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — Sunday at this 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black packed more drama than expected, as Europe’s seven-point Saturday lead dissolved through the session. Shane Lowry bailed his teammates out with a half-point in the eighth match to keep the Cup for Europe. After two miserable days in the team sessions, the U.S. saved some face—and gave themselves a shot at what would’ve been an all-time comeback.
The U.S. entered the week as the betting favorite and figured to enjoy one of the greatest home-field advantages in Ryder Cup history. Instead, it goes in the books as a home-game defeat.
In two years the U.S. will go to Ireland to try to end its 34-year drought in road Ryder Cups, along with a two-match losing streak. But first, we hand out our grades for every player from a stunning week at Bethpage Black.
2025 U.S. Ryder Cup Team Grades
Scottie Scheffler (1–4): Didn’t play as bad as his record but ran into buzzsaws in team events, including 11 birdies from Fleetwood and Rose Saturday afternoon. But when you’re No. 1, aren’t you supposed to be the buzzsaw? Shook it all off and took down McIlroy in a gritty Sunday singles match. GRADE: D
Bryson DeChambeau (1–3–1): Opening tee shots were fun, but iconoclast didn’t mesh well with anyone outside of Young. Looked petty while clashing with Fleetwood and caddies. Battled gamely from 5 down to swipe a half-point off Fitzpatrick on Sunday. GRADE: C-
Russell Henley (0–3): Overwhelmed in opening match. Lost the 18th to Lowry on Sunday in stunning reversal and gut-punch finish. GRADE: F
Xander Schauffele (3–1): Carried by Cantlay on Thursday but got better as the weekend progressed, capped by dispatching Rahm in singles. Given uncertainty heading in, pretty solid. GRADE: A-
J.J. Spaun (2–1): Best of the rookie class. Did his part alongside Scheffler on Friday and Schauffele on Saturday. Took a point off Rahm in a team session. Hope to see him in ’27. GRADE: A
Patrick Cantlay (1–3–1): Workhorse in the team competition. Couldn’t drag Burns over the line in afternoon sessions, but played better than his record. Gassed on Sunday. GRADE: B+
Sam Burns (0–2–1): Carried by Cantlay through two sessions. Prodigious putting stroke did not materialize. GRADE: D-
Cameron Young (3–1): Rookie revelation. Partnered nicely with Thomas and DeChambeau. Canned putt on 18 to clip Rose in singles and punctuate breakout week. GRADE: A
Justin Thomas (2–2): High-energy player never fully activated in team portion, but delivered stunning singles win over Fleetwood that helped extend suspense deep into Sunday. GRADE: B-
Ben Griffin (1–1): Hit some squirrely shots alongside DeChambeau on Friday. Wore goofy sunglasses. Benched on Saturday. Won his singles match just after Cup was decided. Had hoped for more. GRADE: D
Collin Morikawa (0–2–1): Fed twice to lions Fleetwood and McIlroy in foursomes, the second of which will be second-guessed for a long time. Switched putters early in the week, never a great sign. GRADE: F
Harris English (0–2–1): Sacrificed at the altar alongside Morikawa. Mercy-killed by Sunday envelope, though given the tight finish the U.S. no doubt would’ve loved to have seen him out there. GRADE: F
Captain Keegan Bradley. Stings, because passion for the event was palpable. But rolling out the same pairings on Saturday morning after they were blitzed on Friday is rough in hindsight. If the plan was to leave the lineup untouched for the first three sessions, why not put yourself on the team and play? Sunday was a blast as the team rallied around each other. But in the end it’s a defeat at what was supposed to be the greatest home-field advantage in the event’s history. GRADE: D
2025 European Ryder Cup Team Grades
Rory McIlroy (3–1–1): Said two years ago this team would go into Bethpage and win, and ruthlessly led the charge. Racked up points even as knucklehead fans tried to rattle him. Pairing with Fleetwood rocketing up all-time list, along with his own Ryder Cup status. GRADE: A-
Shane Lowry (2-0-1): McIlroy’s four-ball wingman was up to the task, both with his putter and with his crowd control, earning points in front of perhaps the most deplorable fan behavior in the event’s history. Flipped singles match on 18 by canning five-footer to keep the Cup. Epic. GRADE: A+
Jon Rahm (3–2): Improved to 4–0 alongside Hatton. Perfect choice to lead off and vanquish DeChambeau Friday morning. Looked exhausted on Sunday, but still on track for Europe’s Ryder Cup pantheon. GRADE: A-
Tommy Fleetwood (4–1): Unbreakable alongside McIlroy. Birdie machine alongside Rose. Lost on 18th hole in singles for the only blemish to an epic week. GRADE: A
Tyrrell Hatton (3–0–1): Ran record to 4-0 while paired with Rahm. Subbed for injured Hovland on moment’s notice Saturday afternoon and won that match, too. Bulldog. GRADE: A-
Viktor Hovland (1–1–1): Clutch while snuffing out Scheffler on Saturday morning, including a dagger putt on 17. Injured Sunday. GRADE: B
Rasmus Hojgaard (0–2): Will appear in all team celebration photos. GRADE: F
Ludvig Åberg (2–2): Started fast on Friday before drifting a bit. Took down Cantlay on Sunday when Europe needed it. Should be bigger factor in Ireland in ’27. GRADE: B+
Matt Fitzpatrick (2–1–1): Emphatically reversed narrative Ryder Cup isn’t for him by playing Friday’s round of the morning to blitz Scheffler/Henley. Clutched up Saturday afternoon's final match. Hung on for a halve again DeChambeau. A new man. GRADE: A-
Robert MacIntyre (1–1–1): Hung on for a key point Friday afternoon. Halved Sunday after Cup was decided. Star is rising. GRADE: B-
Justin Rose (2–1): Waited until 18 for a clinching birdie on Friday, then carried Fleetwood to emotional point on Saturday. Ageless. GRADE: B+
Sepp Straka (1–2): Sneaky-effective alongside Rahm, though not much left for Saturday. GRADE: C
Captain Luke Donald: Had team fully prepared for Bethpage, including its boorish crowds. Could’ve rode successful lineups from 2023 but instead shuffled deck to create several new pairings that connected, which provided just enough of lead to hold up on Sunday. Classy, calm and new gold standard for how to operate a Ryder Cup team. GRADE: A+