2025 British Open Day 1 Winners and Losers: Scheffler and McIlroy Shine While DeChambeau Stumbles
Day 1 of the 2025 British Open is in the books, with five players leading at 4 under par. We call ’em like we see ’em around here. They are:
2025 British Open Day 1 Winners
The World Nos. 1 and 2: You can’t win a major on Day 1 but you can certainly lose it. (For examples of the latter please read on.) But Scottie Scheffler was his typically steady self while firing a 3-under 68, while Rory McIlroy was more of a thrill ride but finished up just fine at 1-under 70. The Open headliners remain very much relevant with 54 holes to go.
Google Search: As can happen at the oft-unpredictable Open, the first day included a few names that sent golf fans scrambling to search engines to learn more. Our favorite was Jacob Skov Olesen, a 26-year-old Dane (thanks, Google) who shot an opening 67 to tie for the lead and earn a fresh bookmark on our search bar.
Phil Mickelson: The 2013 Open champion fired a 1-under 70 that included a par-saving hole-out from a bunker that—at least for one round—echoed his glory days.
Graeme McDowell: An Open broadcast has to have a proper accent and viewers early Thursday on USA were treated to the Portrush native and 2010 U.S. Open champion, who delivered solid quips and insights from a course he knows by heart. He’s also working for Sky Sports this week.
2025 British Open Day 1 Losers
Wyndham Clark: News got out this week that the 2023 U.S. Open champion was suspended from Oakmont, the final ignominy from a locker room-destruction incident after he missed the cut at the U.S. Open. And after an opening 76 at Portrush, he might be cleaning out another locker early (hopefully quietly).
Bryson DeChambeau: His birdie-less 78 included an awkward-stance whiff on the 4th hole. He’s looking at his fourth missed cut in eight Opens, with just one top-30 finish (T8, 2022) and increased chatter that he doesn’t have the artistry required for links golf.
Patrick Reed: A long-shot bid for “Captain America” to make this year’s Ryder Cup team began three weeks ago with a win at LIV Golf Dallas but probably ended Thursday with a 77.
Brooks Koepka: Not to pile on the LIV’ers, but the five-time major champ birdied the 12th and 14th Thursday to get to 1 over, then bogeyed three of his last four to finish at 4 over. He’s looking at a third missed major cut this year after three missed cuts in the previous 11 years combined.
Pace of Play: The day’s first group played in just under five hours. Marc Leishman said his group’s first eight holes took three hours. Rory McIlroy’s threesome was through 11 holes in four hours. This feels like an evergreen complaint, so what’s the fix? Or should we all just realize there isn’t one?