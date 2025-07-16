Wyndham Clark Suspended From Oakmont After Locker Room Outburst at U.S. Open
Wyndham Clark is suspended from Oakmont Country Club.
At last month’s U.S. Open, the 31-year-old smashed a locker in the clubhouse after missing the cut. He apologized the following week; however, Oakmont president John Lynch sent a letter to members, obtained by Golf Digest, confirming that the 2023 U.S. Open winner is no longer permitted at one of America’s most prestigious courses.
“Several of you have inquired about the situation involving Wyndham Clark and the steps being taken in response to his recent behavior,” Lynch wrote. “Following multiple discussions with the USGA and the OCC Board, a decision has been made that Mr. Clark will no longer be permitted on OCC property.
"This decision will remain in effect unless formally reconsidered and approved by the Board.
"Reinstatement would be contingent upon Mr. Clark fulfilling a number of specific conditions, including full repayment for damages, a meaningful contribution to a charity of the Board's choosing, and the successful completion of counseling and/or anger management sessions.
"Thank you for your understanding and continued support."
It was the second straight major in which Clark’s temper flared. At the PGA Championship, the Colorado native flung his driver after a wayward tee shot, damaging signage behind the tee box and nearly hitting a volunteer.
“Yeah, I mean, I made a mistake in a moment of rage with, you know, a bad year and everything coming together and it just was more than anything a good wake-up call for me to say, ‘Hey, you know what, let’s get back on track and things aren’t that bad,’” Clark said at last week’s Genesis Scottish Open. “I live a great life and I’m not that far off from playing good golf, so I feel like I’ve turned a page and we’re now maybe on the right track of playing some good golf.”
Oakmont is set to host the 2033 U.S. Open. Clark has some work to do, on and off the course, if he plans to be there.