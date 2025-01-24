2025 Farmers Insurance Open Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Torrey Pines
The PGA Tour is in sunny San Diego this week for the Farmers Insurance Open, which to many fans marks the true start to the PGA Tour season.
For starters, the tournament’s weekend rounds are on CBS with Jim Nantz and Co., after the Tour’s first three events were on Golf Channel. (And if you’re reading this, you likely know that “weekend” here means Friday and Saturday, as the Tour gets out of the way of the NFL’s conference championships.) The views from San Diego and the Pacific coast are also hard to beat, especially with frigid conditions over much of the rest of the country.
But the Farmers also represents the season’s first big test for the pros, as Torrey Pines offers firm greens and lengthy rough on the big South Course (the North course was also used for one round).
How much of a test? After a couple delays for high winds in Round 2, the cut fell Friday morning at 1 over. The season’s first two cuts were at 3 under (Sony Open in Hawaii) and 9 under (American Express, after 54 holes). You won’t see many more over-par cutlines this year.
There was news earlier in the week about who wasn’t in the field, as a high number of withdrawals included big names and California natives, but once balls were in the air one of the highest-ranked players in the field made a quick move. Ludvig Åberg, No. 6 in the world, opened with a 63 on the North Course and was the co-leader with Lanto Griffin after 36 holes.
And whoever wins this week will likely be right back at Torrey Pines next month for the signature-event Genesis Invitational, which moved from Riviera Country Club due to the devastating Los Angeles-area wildfires.
Here is the prize money for the Farmers Insurance Open, and check back here after the tournament for the final results and payouts.
2025 Farmers Insurance Open Payouts
Win: $1,674,000
2: $1,013,700
3: $641,700
4: $455,700
5: $381,300
6: $337,125
7: $313,875
8: $290,625
9: $272,025
10: $253,425
11: $234,825
12: $216,225
13: $197,625
14: $179,025
15: $169,725
16: $160,425
17: $151,125
18: $141,825
19: $132,525
20: $123,225
21: $113,925
22: $104,625
23: $97,185
24: $89,745
25: $82,305
26: $74,865
27: $72,075
28: $69,285
29: $66,495
30: $63,705
31: $60,915
32: $58,125
33: $55,335
34: $53,010
35: $50,685
36: $48,360
37: $46,035
38: $44,175
39: $42,315
40: $40,455
41: $38,595
42: $36,735
43: $34,875
44: $33,015
45: $31,155
46: $29,295
47: $27,435
48: $25,947
49: $24,645
50: $23,901
51: $23,343
52: $22,785
53: $22,413
54: $22,041
55: $21,855
56: $21,669
57: $21,483
58: $21,297
59: $21,111
60: $20,925
61: $20,739
62: $20,553
63: $20,367
64: $20,181
65: $19,995
66: $19,809
67: $19,623
68: $19,437
69: $19,251
70: $19,065
71: $18,879