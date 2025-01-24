SI

2025 Farmers Insurance Open Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Torrey Pines

The PGA Tour’s annual visit to San Diego has a $9.3 million purse with $1,674,000 for the winner.

John Schwarb

Ludvig Åberg was the co-leader through 36 holes at the Farmers Insurance Open.
The PGA Tour is in sunny San Diego this week for the Farmers Insurance Open, which to many fans marks the true start to the PGA Tour season.

For starters, the tournament’s weekend rounds are on CBS with Jim Nantz and Co., after the Tour’s first three events were on Golf Channel. (And if you’re reading this, you likely know that “weekend” here means Friday and Saturday, as the Tour gets out of the way of the NFL’s conference championships.) The views from San Diego and the Pacific coast are also hard to beat, especially with frigid conditions over much of the rest of the country.

But the Farmers also represents the season’s first big test for the pros, as Torrey Pines offers firm greens and lengthy rough on the big South Course (the North course was also used for one round).

How much of a test? After a couple delays for high winds in Round 2, the cut fell Friday morning at 1 over. The season’s first two cuts were at 3 under (Sony Open in Hawaii) and 9 under (American Express, after 54 holes). You won’t see many more over-par cutlines this year.

There was news earlier in the week about who wasn’t in the field, as a high number of withdrawals included big names and California natives, but once balls were in the air one of the highest-ranked players in the field made a quick move. Ludvig Åberg, No. 6 in the world, opened with a 63 on the North Course and was the co-leader with Lanto Griffin after 36 holes.

And whoever wins this week will likely be right back at Torrey Pines next month for the signature-event Genesis Invitational, which moved from Riviera Country Club due to the devastating Los Angeles-area wildfires.

Here is the prize money for the Farmers Insurance Open, and check back here after the tournament for the final results and payouts.

2025 Farmers Insurance Open Payouts

Win: $1,674,000

2: $1,013,700

3: $641,700

4: $455,700

5: $381,300

6: $337,125

7: $313,875

8: $290,625

9: $272,025

10: $253,425

11: $234,825

12: $216,225

13: $197,625

14: $179,025

15: $169,725

16: $160,425

17: $151,125

18: $141,825

19: $132,525

20: $123,225

21: $113,925

22: $104,625

23: $97,185

24: $89,745

25: $82,305

26: $74,865

27: $72,075

28: $69,285

29: $66,495

30: $63,705

31: $60,915

32: $58,125

33: $55,335

34: $53,010

35: $50,685

36: $48,360

37: $46,035

38: $44,175

39: $42,315

40: $40,455

41: $38,595

42: $36,735

43: $34,875

44: $33,015

45: $31,155

46: $29,295

47: $27,435

48: $25,947

49: $24,645

50: $23,901

51: $23,343

52: $22,785

53: $22,413

54: $22,041

55: $21,855

56: $21,669

57: $21,483

58: $21,297

59: $21,111

60: $20,925

61: $20,739

62: $20,553

63: $20,367

64: $20,181

65: $19,995

66: $19,809

67: $19,623

68: $19,437

69: $19,251

70: $19,065

71: $18,879

