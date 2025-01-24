Genesis Invitational Officially Moved From Los Angeles to San Diego’s Torrey Pines
The PGA Tour made it official Friday that the Genesis Invitational will be played at Torrey Pines.
Last week, the Tour announced that the Genesis would be moved from Riviera Country Club due to the wildfires that have devastated the Los Angeles area.
“While Riviera remains the home of the Genesis Invitational,” said tournament host Tiger Woods, “we look forward to playing on another championship-caliber golf course this year and using the tournament to support those affected by the fires in the Los Angeles area.”
The tournament that began as the Los Angeles Open dates to 1926 and Riviera has hosted the event 60 times including every year since 1999.
This will mark the second time in a four-week span that Torrey Pines will host a tournament, as it is hosting the Farmers Insurance Open this week. A notable difference is that the Genesis Invitational will only utilize the South Course, while the Farmers uses both the North and South for tournament play.
The tournament is Feb. 13-16 and is the third $20 million limited-field signature event of the season.