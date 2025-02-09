SI

2025 Genesis Invitational Full Field: Tiger Woods in Tournament Moved to Torrey Pines

The tournament benefitting Tiger Woods’s foundation was moved from Los Angeles to San Diego due to the wildfires.

John Schwarb

Tiger Woods played the Genesis in 2024 but withdrew due to injury.
Tiger Woods played the Genesis in 2024 but withdrew due to injury. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

The PGA Tour’s West Coast Swing wraps up this week with the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines, which doesn’t sound right but is the case this year.

Devastating Los Angeles wildfires in and around Los Angeles—including Pacific Palisades, Riviera Country Club’s neighborhood—required relocating the 99-year-old tournament, and the San Diego muni stepped in just three weeks after its own Farmers Insurance Open.

Golf fans will see some different players on the challenging South Course this week (the Genesis will only use the South Course), as the tournament is a signature event with 72 of the PGA Tour’s best. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 3 Rory McIlroy lead the field, with Scheffler playing for the third straight week and McIlroy looking for his second consecutive win after a virtuoso performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

This is one week where they won’t command all the attention, however, thanks to tournament host Tiger Woods making his 2025 season debut and first Tour start since last year’s British Open. Woods, in via a sponsor exemption and playing a Torrey Pines course where he won eight times including the 2008 U.S. Open, has played TGL simulator golf recently but how he gets around for two or four rounds remains to be seen.

Yes, that’s two or four rounds, as this is a signature event with a cut. The field of 72 will be cut after 36 holes to the low 50 and ties plus anyone within 10 shots of the lead, and the winner’s spoils are $4 million (from a $20 million purse) and 700 FedEx Cup points. The Tour’s two other “legacy” signature events, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Jack Nicklaus’s Memorial Tournament, also have cuts.

Also, if you’re looking back to the Farmers to see who played well and is teeing it up again, winner Harris English is in the field along with Sam Stevens (second) and Andrew Novak (third).

The most notable player not in the field is world No. 2 and San Diego native Xander Schauffele, who continues to recover from a rib injury.

2025 Genesis Invitational full field

72 players

Åberg, Ludvig

An, Byeong Hun

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Bradley, Keegan

Burns, Sam

Cantlay, Patrick

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Conners, Corey

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Detry, Thomas

Dunlap, Nick

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie +

Glover, Lucas

Greyserman, Max

Griffin, Ben

Hadwin, Adam

Harman, Brian

Henley, Russell

Hodges, Lee

Hoge, Tom

Højgaard, Rasmus

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hovland, Viktor

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Lee, Min Woo +

List, Danny +

Lower, Justin

Lowry, Shane

MacIntyre, Robert

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McIlroy, Rory

McNealy, Maverick

Morikawa, Collin

Novak, Andrew

Pavon, Matthieu

Pendrith, Taylor

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Rai, Aaron

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Scheffler, Scottie

Scott, Adam

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan +

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Davis

Woodland, Gary +

Woods, Tiger +

Young, Cameron

Yu, Kevin

Zalatoris, Will

+ - Sponsor exemption


Published
John Schwarb
JOHN SCHWARB

John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World's Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor's in journalism from Indiana University.

Home/Golf