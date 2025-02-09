2025 Genesis Invitational Full Field: Tiger Woods in Tournament Moved to Torrey Pines
The PGA Tour’s West Coast Swing wraps up this week with the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines, which doesn’t sound right but is the case this year.
Devastating Los Angeles wildfires in and around Los Angeles—including Pacific Palisades, Riviera Country Club’s neighborhood—required relocating the 99-year-old tournament, and the San Diego muni stepped in just three weeks after its own Farmers Insurance Open.
Golf fans will see some different players on the challenging South Course this week (the Genesis will only use the South Course), as the tournament is a signature event with 72 of the PGA Tour’s best. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 3 Rory McIlroy lead the field, with Scheffler playing for the third straight week and McIlroy looking for his second consecutive win after a virtuoso performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
This is one week where they won’t command all the attention, however, thanks to tournament host Tiger Woods making his 2025 season debut and first Tour start since last year’s British Open. Woods, in via a sponsor exemption and playing a Torrey Pines course where he won eight times including the 2008 U.S. Open, has played TGL simulator golf recently but how he gets around for two or four rounds remains to be seen.
Yes, that’s two or four rounds, as this is a signature event with a cut. The field of 72 will be cut after 36 holes to the low 50 and ties plus anyone within 10 shots of the lead, and the winner’s spoils are $4 million (from a $20 million purse) and 700 FedEx Cup points. The Tour’s two other “legacy” signature events, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Jack Nicklaus’s Memorial Tournament, also have cuts.
Also, if you’re looking back to the Farmers to see who played well and is teeing it up again, winner Harris English is in the field along with Sam Stevens (second) and Andrew Novak (third).
The most notable player not in the field is world No. 2 and San Diego native Xander Schauffele, who continues to recover from a rib injury.
2025 Genesis Invitational full field
72 players
Åberg, Ludvig
An, Byeong Hun
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bhatia, Akshay
Bradley, Keegan
Burns, Sam
Cantlay, Patrick
Clark, Wyndham
Cole, Eric
Conners, Corey
Davis, Cam
Day, Jason
Detry, Thomas
Dunlap, Nick
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
English, Harris
Finau, Tony
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Fleetwood, Tommy
Fowler, Rickie +
Glover, Lucas
Greyserman, Max
Griffin, Ben
Hadwin, Adam
Harman, Brian
Henley, Russell
Hodges, Lee
Hoge, Tom
Højgaard, Rasmus
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy
Hovland, Viktor
Hughes, Mackenzie
Im, Sungjae
Jaeger, Stephan
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Lee, Min Woo +
List, Danny +
Lower, Justin
Lowry, Shane
MacIntyre, Robert
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarthy, Denny
McIlroy, Rory
McNealy, Maverick
Morikawa, Collin
Novak, Andrew
Pavon, Matthieu
Pendrith, Taylor
Poston, J.T.
Power, Seamus
Rai, Aaron
Rodgers, Patrick
Rose, Justin
Scheffler, Scottie
Scott, Adam
Spaun, J.J.
Spieth, Jordan +
Stevens, Sam
Straka, Sepp
Taylor, Nick
Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin
Thompson, Davis
Woodland, Gary +
Woods, Tiger +
Young, Cameron
Yu, Kevin
Zalatoris, Will
+ - Sponsor exemption