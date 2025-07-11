SI

2025 Genesis Scottish Open Final Results, Prize Money, Payouts

The tournament co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour offers a $9 million purse.

John Schwarb

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler played for the first time in the U.K. at the Scottish Open in 2021.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler played for the first time in the U.K. at the Scottish Open in 2021. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

The strongest PGA Tour field of the year outside the Players Championship has gathered at the Genesis Scottish Open, playing for a $9 million purse with $1,575,000 to the winner. 

The tournament at the Renaissance Club, co-sponsored by the DP World Tour, will serve as a tune-up for next week’s British Open—though world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler doesn’t see it that way.

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, one week before he’ll head home to Northern Ireland for the year’s final major, said he is refocused for the rest of the season. Xander Schauffele doesn’t lack focus, he’s just in “full chase mode” to salvage something from what has been a frustrating 2025. Like McIlroy, he’s a past champion at the Scottish Open.

SI Golf Newsletters. Sports Illustrated’s Free Golf Newsletters. dark. Sign Up Now

Collin Morikawa has Billy Foster on the bag for the next two weeks as he searches for the right combination to break his win drought, while J.J. Spaun is still flying high from his U.S. Open win and noticing how peers are treating him differently.

Might one of those top players pick up a win in Scotland before going to the British Open or might a surprise be in store? A fun two weeks of links golf are here. 

Here are the payouts for the Genesis Scottish Open. This file will be updated after Sunday’s play. 

Genesis Scottish Open final payouts

WIN: $1.575 million

2: $985,500

3: $590,850

4: $441,000

5: $373,500

6: $322,200

7: $287,550

8: $253,800

9: $233,100

10: $213,300

11: $197,100

12: $182,250

13: $168,300

14: $155,700

15: $148,500

16: $141,300

17: $134,100

18: $126,900

19: $120,150

20: $113,850

21: $107,550

22: $102,600

23: $97,650

24: $92,700

25: $87,750

26: $82,800

27: $80,100

28: $77,400

29: $74,700

30: $72,000

31: $69,300

32: $66,600

33: $63,900

34: $61,425

35: $58,950

36: $56,475

37: $54,450

38: $52,650

39: $50,850

40: $49,050

41: $47,250

42: $45,450

43: $43,650

44: $41,850

45: $40,050

46: $38,250

47: $36,450

48: $34,830

49: $33,300

50: $32,040

51: $30,870

52: $29,700

53: $28,620

54: $27,540

55: $27,000

56: $26,460

57: $25,920

58: $25,380

59: $24,840

60: $24,300

61: $23,760

62: $23,220

63: $22,680

64: $22,140

65: $21,600

66: $19,800

67: $19,620

68: $19,440

69: $19,260

70: $19,080

71: $18,900

72: $18,720

73: $18,540

74: $18,360

75: $18,180

76: $18,000

77: $17,820

78: $17,640

79: $17,460

80: $17,280

Published
John Schwarb
JOHN SCHWARB

John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World's Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor's in journalism from Indiana University.

Home/Golf