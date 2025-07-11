2025 Genesis Scottish Open Final Results, Prize Money, Payouts
The strongest PGA Tour field of the year outside the Players Championship has gathered at the Genesis Scottish Open, playing for a $9 million purse with $1,575,000 to the winner.
The tournament at the Renaissance Club, co-sponsored by the DP World Tour, will serve as a tune-up for next week’s British Open—though world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler doesn’t see it that way.
World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, one week before he’ll head home to Northern Ireland for the year’s final major, said he is refocused for the rest of the season. Xander Schauffele doesn’t lack focus, he’s just in “full chase mode” to salvage something from what has been a frustrating 2025. Like McIlroy, he’s a past champion at the Scottish Open.
Collin Morikawa has Billy Foster on the bag for the next two weeks as he searches for the right combination to break his win drought, while J.J. Spaun is still flying high from his U.S. Open win and noticing how peers are treating him differently.
Might one of those top players pick up a win in Scotland before going to the British Open or might a surprise be in store? A fun two weeks of links golf are here.
Here are the payouts for the Genesis Scottish Open. This file will be updated after Sunday’s play.
Genesis Scottish Open final payouts
WIN: $1.575 million
2: $985,500
3: $590,850
4: $441,000
5: $373,500
6: $322,200
7: $287,550
8: $253,800
9: $233,100
10: $213,300
11: $197,100
12: $182,250
13: $168,300
14: $155,700
15: $148,500
16: $141,300
17: $134,100
18: $126,900
19: $120,150
20: $113,850
21: $107,550
22: $102,600
23: $97,650
24: $92,700
25: $87,750
26: $82,800
27: $80,100
28: $77,400
29: $74,700
30: $72,000
31: $69,300
32: $66,600
33: $63,900
34: $61,425
35: $58,950
36: $56,475
37: $54,450
38: $52,650
39: $50,850
40: $49,050
41: $47,250
42: $45,450
43: $43,650
44: $41,850
45: $40,050
46: $38,250
47: $36,450
48: $34,830
49: $33,300
50: $32,040
51: $30,870
52: $29,700
53: $28,620
54: $27,540
55: $27,000
56: $26,460
57: $25,920
58: $25,380
59: $24,840
60: $24,300
61: $23,760
62: $23,220
63: $22,680
64: $22,140
65: $21,600
66: $19,800
67: $19,620
68: $19,440
69: $19,260
70: $19,080
71: $18,900
72: $18,720
73: $18,540
74: $18,360
75: $18,180
76: $18,000
77: $17,820
78: $17,640
79: $17,460
80: $17,280