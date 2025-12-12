2025 Grant Thornton Invitational Final Payouts, Purse, Prize Money for Mixed Team Event
It may be silly season, but a $4 million purse is nothing to laugh at. That's the total prize at this week's Grant Thornton Invitational, a mixed team event that is offering $1 million to the winners.
Each pairing is comprised of a PGA Tour player and an LPGA Tour player. This is the final event of 2025 for both tours.
In a addition to the mixed two-player teams, the event uses a different format on all three days: Friday will be a two-player scramble. On Saturday they will play alternate shot, and Sunday will feature a modified four-ball, where each player tees off and then switches balls for their second shots.
This is the third edition of the event, which was previously known as the QBE Shootout. Patty Tavatanakit and Jake Knapp have returned to the 16-team field as the defending champs. Lydia Ko and Jason Day won the event two years, and they're also in the field this week.
This also marks Jessica Korda's return to competitive golf. She last played in 2023, but took a leave to recover from a back injury and then gave birth to her son. She's paired with Bud Cauley and will play with her sister, Nelly, and her partner Denny McCarthy.
Here are the final payouts for the 2025 Grant Thornton Invitational. This article will be updated Sunday.
2025 Grant Thornton Invitational Final Payouts
Win: $1,000,000
2: $560,000
3: $330,000
4: $250,000
5: $215,000
6: $190,000
7: $180,000
8: $170,000
9: $160,000
10: $150,000
11: $145,000
12: $140,000
13: $135,000
14: $130,000
15: $125,000
16: $120,000