Tiger Woods Has Terse Response About 2027 Ryder Cup Captaincy
Amid a press conference packed with various topics Tuesday at the Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods was asked a question on many people’s minds.
Would he accept the 2027 Ryder Cup captaincy?
“No one’s asked me,” the 15-time major champion replied with a smirk.
The reporter shot back, "I’m asking you about it."
Woods, however, reiterated the same four words as before.
The 49-year-old declined the opportunity to lead Team USA earlier this year at Bethpage Black due to commitments with the PGA Tour Policy Board. Still, he contributed and supported the U.S. squad as much as he could as the team fell to the Europeans.
“I watched pretty much all of [the Ryder Cup] and was talking to the players and the captains involved in it, everyone involved on the U.S. side,” Woods said.
Now, the focus shifts to 2027 at Adare Manor in Ireland, where the U.S. will look to end a 34-year winless drought on foreign soil. It’s expected that Woods could have an interest in the captaincy then, given his close relationship with J.P. McManus, who owns the course. However, Woods also said he is busy with his work as chairman of the PGA Tour’s Future Competition Committee, with big changes regarding the Tour’s landscape on the horizon.
It seems like a foregone conclusion that the PGA of America will soon explore Woods’s interest in being the next U.S. captain. Whether he’ll accept, though, is another conversation.