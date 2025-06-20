Brooke Henderson Talks Pressure, Her Sister-Caddie and Finding Joy in the Challenge
On the eve of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, former major-winner Brooke Henderson joined the Dan's Golf World Show to discuss a variety of topics, including her sister working as her caddie.
Brooke Henderson is back at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, and this time, the Texas heat is part of the challenge. In a new interview on Dan’s Golf World Show, the major winner opened up about preparing with her sister on the bag, handling pressure with simplicity and why the secret to good golf might just be having more fun.
“It’s super simple and boring probably,” Henderson laughed. “But just have fun and enjoy it… if you’ve got good friends and a little white ball to chase around, it’s pretty fun.”
