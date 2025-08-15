SI

2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

LIV Golf's final individual event of the season is offering a $25 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Jeff Ritter

Jon Rahm is second in LIV's individual points standings entering the weekend.
Jon Rahm is second in LIV's individual points standings entering the weekend. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

LIV Golf's final individual event of the season has landed in Indianapolis, where it's offering a $25 million purse and $4 million to the winner. There's also $5 million set aside for the team competition.

Since this is the final event of the year, there's also a season-long jackpot on the line: $18 million to the champion.

There's intrigue at both the top and bottom of the LIV points race. Jaoquin Niemann leads the list on the heels of a five-win season. Only Jon Rahm has a mathematical shot at passing Niemann this week to swipe the title and $18 million bonus.

Outside the race for first place it's more dynamic. The top 24 spots are part of LIV's "Lock Zone" and are guaranteed to stay in the league next year. Players who finish 25-48 are part of the "Open Zone," and can stay in the league but their teams could still cut them. The "Drop Zone" is for players ranked 49 and below, and they will be relegated out of LIV Golf.

Among the notables on the Drop Zone bubble entering the weekend: Lee Westwood (47), Henrik Stenson (48) and Ian Poulter (52).

Here are the final payouts for the 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis event. This article will be updated Sunday afternoon.

2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis Final Payouts

Win: $4 million

2: $2.25 million

3: $1.5 million

4: $1 million

5: $800,000

6: $700,000

7: $600,000

8: $525,000

9: $442,500

10: $405,000

11: $380,000

12: $360,000

13: $340,000

14: $330,000

15: $300,000

16: $285,000

17: $270,000

18: $260,000

19: $250,000

20: $240,000

21: $230,000

22: $220,000

23: $210,000

24: $200,000

25: $195,000

26: $190,000

27: $185,000

28: $180,000

29: $175,000

30: $170,000

31: $165,000

32: $160,000

33: $155,000

34: $150,000

35: $148,000

36: $145,000

37: $143,000

38: $140,000

39: $138,000

40: $135,000

41: $133,000

42: $130,000

43: $128,000

44: $128,000

45: $125,000

46: $124,000

47: $123,000

48: $120,000

49: $60,000

50: $60,000

51: $60,000

52: $50,000

53: $50,000

54: $50,000

LIV Golf Indianapolis Team-Event Payouts

Win: $3 million

2: $1.5 million

3: $500,000

