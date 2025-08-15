2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
LIV Golf's final individual event of the season has landed in Indianapolis, where it's offering a $25 million purse and $4 million to the winner. There's also $5 million set aside for the team competition.
Since this is the final event of the year, there's also a season-long jackpot on the line: $18 million to the champion.
There's intrigue at both the top and bottom of the LIV points race. Jaoquin Niemann leads the list on the heels of a five-win season. Only Jon Rahm has a mathematical shot at passing Niemann this week to swipe the title and $18 million bonus.
Outside the race for first place it's more dynamic. The top 24 spots are part of LIV's "Lock Zone" and are guaranteed to stay in the league next year. Players who finish 25-48 are part of the "Open Zone," and can stay in the league but their teams could still cut them. The "Drop Zone" is for players ranked 49 and below, and they will be relegated out of LIV Golf.
Among the notables on the Drop Zone bubble entering the weekend: Lee Westwood (47), Henrik Stenson (48) and Ian Poulter (52).
Here are the final payouts for the 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis event. This article will be updated Sunday afternoon.
2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis Final Payouts
Win: $4 million
2: $2.25 million
3: $1.5 million
4: $1 million
5: $800,000
6: $700,000
7: $600,000
8: $525,000
9: $442,500
10: $405,000
11: $380,000
12: $360,000
13: $340,000
14: $330,000
15: $300,000
16: $285,000
17: $270,000
18: $260,000
19: $250,000
20: $240,000
21: $230,000
22: $220,000
23: $210,000
24: $200,000
25: $195,000
26: $190,000
27: $185,000
28: $180,000
29: $175,000
30: $170,000
31: $165,000
32: $160,000
33: $155,000
34: $150,000
35: $148,000
36: $145,000
37: $143,000
38: $140,000
39: $138,000
40: $135,000
41: $133,000
42: $130,000
43: $128,000
44: $128,000
45: $125,000
46: $124,000
47: $123,000
48: $120,000
49: $60,000
50: $60,000
51: $60,000
52: $50,000
53: $50,000
54: $50,000
LIV Golf Indianapolis Team-Event Payouts
Win: $3 million
2: $1.5 million
3: $500,000