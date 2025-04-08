2025 Masters Dark Horse Picks, Sleepers and Long Shot Predictions
I'm going to be honest, the Masters isn't typically the place to bet on a long shot to win. The last time we saw a true long shot win at Augusta was when Charl Schwartzel birdied his last four holes to swipe the green jacket in 2011.
That said, it's not impossible and we all love an underdog. If you're looking for a few golfers at north of 100-1 odds to win this week, you've come to the right place. I'm going to break down my three favorites. Whether you bet them to win, bet them to finish in the top 20, or toss them in your daily fantasy lineup, it's up to you.
The Masters Dark Horse Picks
- Phil Mickelson +12000 (via FanDuel)
- Brian Harman +13000 (via DraftKings)
- Laurie Canter +25000 (via BetMGM)
Phil Mickelson +12000
I'm taking Phil Mickelson to finish in the top 20 at +300, but if you want to get crazy, I could see him winning. He consistently plays well at the Masters, no matter what form he's in heading into the tournament. Let's remember he finished T2 just two years ago, but now he's coming into this year's tournament in fantastic form. His last three finishes on the LIV Golf circuit were solo third, T19, and solo sixth.
With experience being key at Augusta, Mickelson is going to have a leg up on the competition. Could he beat his own record as the oldest golfer to win a major?
Brian Harman +13000
Harman gets hot for a few weeks once every couple of years, and when he does, it's time to bet on him. Since he won last week's Valero Texas Open, it could be a sign that now is the start of another one of those hot streaks.
His short game let him down early in the year, which was uncharacteristic, but that snapped back into place at the Valero last week. His approach play has been fantastic so far in 2025, so if he can keep both of those areas rolling this week, he could be in the conversation on the weekend.
Harman doesn't have a good history at the Masters outside of a T12 finish in 2021, but his recent form is a great sign heading into this week. He's also a former major champion, having won the Open Championship two years ago at similar odds.
Laurie Canter +25000
Ten of the last 12 golfers to win the Masters gained at least +1.7 strokes from tee to green per round in the three months leading into the event. Seven golfers in the field this week qualify under that category, and Laurie Canter is one of them. He has three top-three finishes on the DP World Tour since the start of 2025 and if he can carry that level of play into Augusta, anything could happen.
A missed cut at the Players Championship is concerning, but his overall numbers make him worth a look at 25-1.
