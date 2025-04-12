SI

Masters Increases Purse to $21 Million, Winner to Take Home $4.2 Million

As golf’s gold rush continues, the Masters reached a new high mark with its prize pool.

The 2025 Masters will pay out $21 million.
AUGUSTA — The Masters announced Saturday yet another increase in its prize pool, with this year’s edition paying out $21 million with $4.2 million to the winner.

The winner’s share now is almost $1 million more than the $3.24 million that Jon Rahm made two years ago. Last year’s purse was $20 million, with $3.6 million paid to champion Scottie Scheffler.

The PGA Tour’s Players Championship has the biggest purse in golf, paying out $25 million last month with $4.5 million to Rory McIlroy for the win. The Tour’s signature events have $20 million purses, as do individual purses in LIV Golf.

Here were the purses and first-place payouts in the 2024 majors:

The Masters purse has more than doubled from a decade ago, when $10 million was the pool and Jordan Spieth took home $1.8 million for the win.

This year, the top four places pay out more than $1 million and 50th place pays $52,920 (here's a full breakdown of the payouts). Those who miss the cut will receive $25,000, up from $10,000 in recent years. That money is unofficial in PGA Tour earnings.  

For comparison, in the entirety of his career, Jack Nicklaus made just more than $720,000 in Masters prize money. He made the cut in a record 37 Masters and won the tournament six times. He made $25,000 for his fourth win in 1972.

Three-time champion Phil Mickelson is the all-time leading money winner at the Masters with $9,845,317 in 31 starts.

