2025 Masters Predictions: Our Picks to Win the Green Jacket
The pieces are all in place for the 89th Masters and it’s almost time to see how they play out.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion and chasing a third green jacket in four years, and despite a late start to his 2025 season he said his preparation has peaked for Augusta. He’s the betting favorite just ahead of Rory McIlroy, a winner twice already this year including the Players and perhaps arriving with his best chance at a Masters title—but McIlroy is trying to block out all the noise.
Xander Schauffele, a winner of two majors in 2024, has been battling back from injury and will rely on experience to navigate around Augusta National. As for last year's U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau, keep an eye on his driver in Round 1—he has been searching for the right club head all week.
Play begins Thursday morning at 7:40 a.m. In the meantime, the Sports Illustrated team of writers and editors onsite at Augusta National have made their picks on who will win the season’s first major.
Brian Giuffra, Minute Media VP of Betting Content: Shane Lowry. I bet Lowry to win the Masters three weeks ago and I have double-downed since, adding him to finish as the top player from the UK/Ireland. He contended in two majors last year and is playing even better so far this season, ranking top 10 in strokes-gained total and strokes-gained approach. He’s also eighth in scrambling. He’s shorter off the tee, which will hurt him here, but his approach from distance has been outstanding this season and will be critical to his success here. This will come down to his putter. I’m betting on a hot week.
Bob Harig, SI Golf Senior Writer: Collin Morikawa. The two-time major champion leads the PGA Tour in strokes-gained tee to green and is second in strokes-gained total, two important statistics around Augusta National, where the ability to hit greens and hit enough to a close proximity goes a long way in figuring out Masters champions. Morikawa has had some close calls without victory over the past year and played in the final group with winner Scottie Scheffler last year. That should only help him get a third leg of the career Grand Slam.
John Pluym, SI.com Managing Editor: Rory McIlroy. The world No. 2 is off to an incredible start this year with a pair of wins, including the Players. This could be McIlroy’s best shot at the Grand Slam—a Masters win would lock down all four major championships. With his swing and his head in a good place, it’s hard to bet against him this week. Maybe this Masters will finally be his career reckoning.
Jeff Ritter, SI Golf Managing Director: Bryson DeChambeau. I think he learned a lot at Augusta last year when he led after Day 1 and hung around through the weekend. He’s still launching drives and tinkering with gear, and if he keeps his drives out of the pine straw this could be his next big major breakthrough.
Michael Rosenberg, SI Senior Writer: Jordan Spieth. After wrist surgery ended his 2024 season early, Spieth has played some solid golf lately, and Spieth doesn’t need to be hot to contend at Augusta National. He just needs his game to be in a pretty good place. He has six top-five finishes at the Masters. While everybody watches Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, Spieth can slide right into contention, like he usually does, then finish the job on the weekend.
John Schwarb, SI Golf Senior Editor: Collin Morikawa. While mind-boggling that he has only won once on Tour since the 2021 British Open, the Californian is hitting the ball too well not to be in the hunt from the start. He got a taste of final-group pressure here last year and will build on that this week in getting to the finish line first.