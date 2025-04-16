2025 Masters: Sports Illustrated's Best Photos From a Week at Augusta National
The sun has set on the 2025 Masters after Rory McIlroy became the sixth player to complete golf's Grand Slam by winning the green jacket for the first time.
But McIlroy's breakthrough wasn't the only compelling story from Augusta National. Bryson DeChambeau again found himself in contention, only to fall away from the top of the leaderboard on Sunday. Justin Rose finished as the runner-up, experiencing heartbreak for the second time in a playoff at the Masters. Scottie Scheffler was unable to keep up the momentum across the four days of the tournament to mount a serious title defense.
And of course, Augusta had plenty to offer in terms of gorgeous views, passionate fans and delicacies that only the Masters can provide.
Sports Illustrated was on hand to witness the triumph and heartbreak at the 2025 Masters, from the on-course action to the ambiance and beyond. Here's what SI captured from the weekend at Augusta.