2025 Masters: Sports Illustrated's Best Photos From a Week at Augusta National

Rory McIlroy completed the career Grand Slam and SI was there for it all. Here are our best photos from the 2025 Masters.

Zach Koons, Erick W. Rasco

The famous Masters gnome (left) was among the pieces of merchandise that patrons of Augusta National Golf Club could purchase during the 2025 tournament.
The famous Masters gnome (left) was among the pieces of merchandise that patrons of Augusta National Golf Club could purchase during the 2025 tournament. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

The sun has set on the 2025 Masters after Rory McIlroy became the sixth player to complete golf's Grand Slam by winning the green jacket for the first time.

But McIlroy's breakthrough wasn't the only compelling story from Augusta National. Bryson DeChambeau again found himself in contention, only to fall away from the top of the leaderboard on Sunday. Justin Rose finished as the runner-up, experiencing heartbreak for the second time in a playoff at the Masters. Scottie Scheffler was unable to keep up the momentum across the four days of the tournament to mount a serious title defense.

And of course, Augusta had plenty to offer in terms of gorgeous views, passionate fans and delicacies that only the Masters can provide.

Sports Illustrated was on hand to witness the triumph and heartbreak at the 2025 Masters, from the on-course action to the ambiance and beyond. Here's what SI captured from the weekend at Augusta.

Justin Rose fist pumps in the direction of the crowd after making a putt on the 18th hole.
Rose first pumps after making a birdie putt on the 72nd hole that ultimately forced a playoff with McIlroy. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

More Scenes From the 2025 Masters

Rory McIlroy and his daughter Poppy walk together during the Masters' Par-3 Contest.
Before play got underway, golfers were joined by their familes and loved ones during the Masters Par-3 Contest. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Jon Rahm holds his son on his shoulder during the Masters' Par-3 Contest.
Jack Nicklaus hits his ceremonial tee shot on the first hole at Augusta National.
Jack Nicklaus hits his ceremonial tee shot on the first hole at Augusta National before Thursday's opening round. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
A close-up of a pair of binoculars and a stack of five 2025 Masters cups.
A collection of food at the Masters on a table.
A collection of the Masters' famed concessions, including a few sandwiches and popcorn. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
A patron watches the 2025 Masters through binoculars.
Bryson DeChambeau stands with his hands on his hips during the first round of the Masters.
DeChambeau established himself as a contender early in the tournament, opening up with rounds of 69 and 68 on Thursday and Friday, respectively. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Bryson DeChambeau looks on after a drive.
The crowd watches Rory McIlroy on the sixth green.
The crowd watches Rory McIlroy on the sixth green. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Justin Rose tees off at the 10th hole of Augusta National Golf Club.
A close-up of a patron's hat that reads "Amen Corner" in bold letters.
Scottie Scheffler points to his left after driving the ball into the trees on the 18th hole during the second round.
Scheffler, winner of the 2024 Masters, was also in the mix through the first two rounds until an errant tee shot on the 18th hole at the end of Round 2 left him in a precarious spot. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Scottie Scheffler looks through a tree for an opening to play his second shot.
The view of Scheffler attempting to play his second shot. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Scottie Scheffler emerges from the tree after hitting his shot on the 18th hole.
A caddie holds up the flag on a hole at Augusta National during the Masters.
The sun shines down as patrons watch golfers hit tee shots at the par-3, 12th hole.
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Rory McIlroy hits a shot from off the fairway at the 7th hole with patrons watching.
McIlroy swings through his second shot on the par-4, 7th hole from off the fairway with many patrons watching close by. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Rory McIlroy hits a tee shot on the 18th hole at Augusta National Golf Club.
Bryson Dechambeau fist pumps after making a putt from just off the green on the 18th hole at the end of the third round.
DeChambeau made a lengthy birdie putt from just off the green on the 18th hole at the end of the third round Saturday to pull within two shots of McIlroy. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Zach Koons
