2025 Memorial Tournament Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
The PGA Tour swings through Columbus this week for the Memorial Tournament, hosted once again by Jack Nicklaus. It's offering a $20 million purse, with the winner to receive $4 million.
Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler enters as the defending champion and overwhelming betting favorite. Second-ranked Rory McIlroy opted to skip this week's event, which came as a surprise to Nicklaus. Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and 2023 Memorial-winner Viktor Hovland are among the other headliners in the field.
Here are the final payouts for the 2025 Memorial. This article will be updated Sunday evening.
2025 Memorial Final Payouts
Win: $4 million
2: $2.2 million
3: $1.4 million
4: $1 million
5: $840,000
6: $760,000
7: $700,000
8: $646,000
9: $600,000
10: $556,000
11: $514,000
12: $472,000
13: $430,000
14: $389,000
15: $369,000
16: $349,000
17: $329,000
18: $309,000
19: $289,000
20: $269,000
21: $250,000
22: $233,000
23: $216,000
24: $200,000
25: $184,000
26: $168,000
27: $161,000
28: $154,000
29: $147,000
30: $140,000
31: $133,000
32: $126,000
33: $119,000
34: $114,000
35: $109,000
36: $104,000
37: $99,000
38: $94,000
39: $90,000
40: $86,000
41: $82,000
42: $78,000
43: $74,000
44: $70,000
45: $66,000
46: $62,000
47: $58,000
48: $56,000
49: $54,000
50: $52,000
51: $51,000
52: $50,000
53: $49,000
54: $48,000
55: $47,000
56: $46,000
57: $45,000
58: $44,000
59: $43,000
60: $42,000
61: $41,000
62: $40,000
63: $39,000
64: $38,000
65: $37,000
66: $36,000
67: $35,000
68: $34,000
69: $33,000
70: $32,000
71: $31,000
72: $30,000