2025 PGA Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Quail Hollow

The season’s second major saw a slight increase to its purse from a year ago and will pay out $19 million with $3.33 million to the winner.

Bryson DeChambeau was among the contenders starting the weekend at the PGA Championship.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Prize money continues to creep up in pro golf and the PGA Championship is also awarding more money to its competitors.

The 107th PGA has a $19 million purse, up from $18.5 million a year ago. While Xander Schauffele took home $3,330,000 last year for his win at Valhalla, this year’s winner at Quail Hollow will win $3,420,000.

Last month’s Masters had a bigger increase to its purse, from $20 million to $21 million with the winner’s share crossing the $4 million mark ($4.2 million to be exact).

Jhonattan Vegas held the lead at Quail through 36 holes but two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler mounted a charge Saturday, along with reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.

Rory McIlroy, last month’s Masters champion who hoped to continue his run, made the cut on the number with a backup driver that hasn’t been treating him well and wasn’t happy about a Round 3 weather delay.

Here’s a breakdown of the purse for the 2025 PGA Championship. This post will be updated after the final round Sunday.

2025 PGA Championship final payouts

Win: $3,420,000

2: $2,052,000

3: $1,292,000

4: $912,000

5: $760,000

6: $683,880

7: $640,220

8: $598,270

9: $558,140

10: $519,830

11: $483,360

12: $448,700

13: $415,870

14: $384,860

15: $355,680

16: $328,320

17: $302,780

18: $279,070

19: $257,180

20: $237,120

21: $218,880

22: $202,460

23: $187,870

24: $176,010

25: $164,610

26: $153,670

27: $143,180

28: $133,150

29: $123,570

30: $114,450

31: $107,160

32: $100,770

33: $95,300

34: $90,740

35: $87,100

36: $83,630

37: $80,260

38: $76,970

39: $73,780

40: $70,680

41: $67,670

42: $64,750

43: $61,920

44: $59,190

45: $56,540

46: $53,990

47: $51,530

48: $49,160

49: $46,880

50: $44,690

51: $42,590

52: $40,580

53: $38,670

54: $36,840

55: $35,110

56: $33,470

57: $31,920

58: $30,640

59: $29,550

60: $28,640

61: $27,910

62: $27,380

63: $26,920

64: $26,490

65: $26,080

66: $25,680

67: $25,290

68: $24,920

69: $24,570

70: $24,240

71: $23,940

72: $23,740

73: $23,570

74: $23,420

