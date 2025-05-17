2025 PGA Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Quail Hollow
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Prize money continues to creep up in pro golf and the PGA Championship is also awarding more money to its competitors.
The 107th PGA has a $19 million purse, up from $18.5 million a year ago. While Xander Schauffele took home $3,330,000 last year for his win at Valhalla, this year’s winner at Quail Hollow will win $3,420,000.
Last month’s Masters had a bigger increase to its purse, from $20 million to $21 million with the winner’s share crossing the $4 million mark ($4.2 million to be exact).
Jhonattan Vegas held the lead at Quail through 36 holes but two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler mounted a charge Saturday, along with reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.
Rory McIlroy, last month’s Masters champion who hoped to continue his run, made the cut on the number with a backup driver that hasn’t been treating him well and wasn’t happy about a Round 3 weather delay.
Here’s a breakdown of the purse for the 2025 PGA Championship. This post will be updated after the final round Sunday.
2025 PGA Championship final payouts
Win: $3,420,000
2: $2,052,000
3: $1,292,000
4: $912,000
5: $760,000
6: $683,880
7: $640,220
8: $598,270
9: $558,140
10: $519,830
11: $483,360
12: $448,700
13: $415,870
14: $384,860
15: $355,680
16: $328,320
17: $302,780
18: $279,070
19: $257,180
20: $237,120
21: $218,880
22: $202,460
23: $187,870
24: $176,010
25: $164,610
26: $153,670
27: $143,180
28: $133,150
29: $123,570
30: $114,450
31: $107,160
32: $100,770
33: $95,300
34: $90,740
35: $87,100
36: $83,630
37: $80,260
38: $76,970
39: $73,780
40: $70,680
41: $67,670
42: $64,750
43: $61,920
44: $59,190
45: $56,540
46: $53,990
47: $51,530
48: $49,160
49: $46,880
50: $44,690
51: $42,590
52: $40,580
53: $38,670
54: $36,840
55: $35,110
56: $33,470
57: $31,920
58: $30,640
59: $29,550
60: $28,640
61: $27,910
62: $27,380
63: $26,920
64: $26,490
65: $26,080
66: $25,680
67: $25,290
68: $24,920
69: $24,570
70: $24,240
71: $23,940
72: $23,740
73: $23,570
74: $23,420