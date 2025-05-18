SI

2025 PGA Championship Round 4 Winners and Losers: Scottie Scheffler’s Legend, Rory McIlroy’s Tough Week

Scottie Scheffler dug deep on the back nine to win his third major, while Rory McIlroy quietly shuffled out of town.

Jeff Ritter, John Schwarb

Scheffler prevailed by five shots at Quail Hollow. / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Scottie Scheffler took home the 107th PGA Championship, shooting a final-round 71 to win by five shots. Who else won on Sunday? Who fell short? We call ’em like we see ’em around here. They are:

2025 PGA Championship Day 4 Winners

Scottie Scheffler: Sunday wasn’t a coronation, but righting himself after a shaky front nine was a testament to his fortitude. To go from tied early on the back nine to up six on the final hole was also a reminder that golf hasn’t had a closer like this since in-prime Tiger Woods. On to Oakmont.

Career Grand Slam Hype: Fresh off Rory McIlroy at Augusta, Scheffler now has two legs complete with the two majors he needs on deck this summer. Get your popcorn ready.

Harris English: The veteran made a pile of cash in finishing T2 with a closing 65 (including a five-birdie 31 on the back), his best round in a major. And don’t rule him out for the Ryder Cup team, the 35-year-old won earlier this year and majors award one-and-a-half points per $1,000 won instead of one per $1,000 for regular Tour events (get out your calculators). Let’s see if he can keep it going at Oakmont.

Davis Riley: After a triple-bogey 8 at the par-5 7th, the Mississippi native was clean the rest of the way with three birdies, climbing into the three-way tie for second for his best major finish. And he also punched a ticket to next year’s Masters.

Keegan Bradley: The U.S. Ryder Cup captain opened with three bogeys in his first seven holes Sunday but showed the kind of mettle he hopes his team has in September, shooting 1-over 72 to finish in the top 10. Chatter around being a playing captain is still alive, and it was a solid showing for several Americans likely to be on his squad.

Joaquin Niemann: We were hard on the Chilean in this space yesterday for continued disappointments in majors, but a redeeming Sunday 68 shot him from T31 to T8—his best major finish. And that gets him into next year’s PGA, which is important for a LIV Golf member.

2025 PGA Championship Day 4 Losers

Jon Rahm: He climbed all the way into a tie with Scheffler early on the back nine, but then a few tough bounces followed by a few loose swings crashed him out of contention. He was the only serious threat to Scheffler, but there no moral victories on this Sunday for the two-time major-winner.

Bryson DeChambeau: It goes in the books as a T2 finish, but it was a quiet afternoon given that DeChambeau has perhaps more firepower than anyone.

Rory McIlroy: It wasn’t his week, but he could be given a pass for a post-Masters letdown. But no pass is given for ditching the media on four consecutive days when he could’ve used a quick chat to extinguish the controversy around the non-conforming driver he was forced to swap out earlier in the week.

Max Homa: As much as his Friday 64 appeared to be a turning point in a long quest to get his game back, a 76-77 weekend that left him tied for 60th was the complete opposite. At one point Sunday he flung an iron after a poor approach, the frustration obvious.

Joggers: We’re aren’t the fashion police, but Alex Noren’s Sunday fit seemed a little too frumpy to ever end with a Wanamaker trophy. Playing alongside Scheffler in the final pairing, he shot 76 and finished T17.

