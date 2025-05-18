2025 PGA Championship Round 4 Winners and Losers: Scottie Scheffler’s Legend, Rory McIlroy’s Tough Week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Scottie Scheffler took home the 107th PGA Championship, shooting a final-round 71 to win by five shots. Who else won on Sunday? Who fell short? We call ’em like we see ’em around here. They are:
2025 PGA Championship Day 4 Winners
Scottie Scheffler: Sunday wasn’t a coronation, but righting himself after a shaky front nine was a testament to his fortitude. To go from tied early on the back nine to up six on the final hole was also a reminder that golf hasn’t had a closer like this since in-prime Tiger Woods. On to Oakmont.
Career Grand Slam Hype: Fresh off Rory McIlroy at Augusta, Scheffler now has two legs complete with the two majors he needs on deck this summer. Get your popcorn ready.
Harris English: The veteran made a pile of cash in finishing T2 with a closing 65 (including a five-birdie 31 on the back), his best round in a major. And don’t rule him out for the Ryder Cup team, the 35-year-old won earlier this year and majors award one-and-a-half points per $1,000 won instead of one per $1,000 for regular Tour events (get out your calculators). Let’s see if he can keep it going at Oakmont.
Davis Riley: After a triple-bogey 8 at the par-5 7th, the Mississippi native was clean the rest of the way with three birdies, climbing into the three-way tie for second for his best major finish. And he also punched a ticket to next year’s Masters.
Keegan Bradley: The U.S. Ryder Cup captain opened with three bogeys in his first seven holes Sunday but showed the kind of mettle he hopes his team has in September, shooting 1-over 72 to finish in the top 10. Chatter around being a playing captain is still alive, and it was a solid showing for several Americans likely to be on his squad.
Joaquin Niemann: We were hard on the Chilean in this space yesterday for continued disappointments in majors, but a redeeming Sunday 68 shot him from T31 to T8—his best major finish. And that gets him into next year’s PGA, which is important for a LIV Golf member.
2025 PGA Championship Day 4 Losers
Jon Rahm: He climbed all the way into a tie with Scheffler early on the back nine, but then a few tough bounces followed by a few loose swings crashed him out of contention. He was the only serious threat to Scheffler, but there no moral victories on this Sunday for the two-time major-winner.
Bryson DeChambeau: It goes in the books as a T2 finish, but it was a quiet afternoon given that DeChambeau has perhaps more firepower than anyone.
Rory McIlroy: It wasn’t his week, but he could be given a pass for a post-Masters letdown. But no pass is given for ditching the media on four consecutive days when he could’ve used a quick chat to extinguish the controversy around the non-conforming driver he was forced to swap out earlier in the week.
Max Homa: As much as his Friday 64 appeared to be a turning point in a long quest to get his game back, a 76-77 weekend that left him tied for 60th was the complete opposite. At one point Sunday he flung an iron after a poor approach, the frustration obvious.
Joggers: We’re aren’t the fashion police, but Alex Noren’s Sunday fit seemed a little too frumpy to ever end with a Wanamaker trophy. Playing alongside Scheffler in the final pairing, he shot 76 and finished T17.