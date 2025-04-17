2025 RBC Heritage Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Harbour Town
The 2025 Masters is in the rearview, and while many players in this week’s field may still lament a missed opportunity at Augusta, a new challenge awaits. Because it’s a PGA Tour signature event, an elite field is in Harbour Town for the 2025 RBC Heritage. It’s offering a $20 million purse, with $3.6 million to the winner.
Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler is in the field, fresh off a fourth-place finish at the Masters. All told, 43 of the top 50 players in the Official World Ranking made the trip to Hilton Head, and 56 players who competed in the Masters are also teeing off for a second straight week: Justin Rose (runner-up at Augusta), Scheffler (4th), Sungjae Im (T5), Ludvig Åberg (7th), Xander Schauffele (T8), Jason Day (T8) and Corey Conners (T8).
Here are the final payouts for the 2025 RBC Heritage. This article will be updated Sunday evening.
2025 RBC Heritage Final Payouts
Win: $3,600,000
2: $2,160,000
3: $1,360,000
4: $960,000
5: $800,000
6: $720,000
7: $670,000
8: $620,000
9: $580,000
10: $540,000
11: $500,000
12: $460,000
13: $420,000
14 $380,000
15 $360,000
16 $340,000
17: $320,000
18: $300,000
19: $280,000
20: $260,000
21: $240,000
22: $223,000
23: $207,500
24: $190,000
25: $175,000
26: $159,000
27: $152,500
28: $146,000
29: $140,000
30: $134,000
31: $128,500
32: $122,500
33: $116,500
34: $111,000
35: $106,500
36: $101,500
37: $96,500
38: $92,500
39: $88,500
40: $84,000
41: $80,000
42: $76,000
43: $72,000
44: $68,000
45: $64,000
46: $60,000
47: $56,000
48: $53,000
49: $50,000
50: $49,000
51: $48,000
52: $47,000
53: $46,000
54: $46,000
55: $45,500
56: $45,000
57: $44,500
58: $44,000
59: $43,500
60: $43,000
61: $42,500
62: $42,000
63: $41,500
64: $41,000
65: $40,500