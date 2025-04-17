SI

2025 RBC Heritage Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Harbour Town

The 2025 RBC Heritage is offering a $20 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Scheffler slipped into a plaid jacket after winning the RBC Heritage in 2024.
Scheffler slipped into a plaid jacket after winning the RBC Heritage in 2024. / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The 2025 Masters is in the rearview, and while many players in this week’s field may still lament a missed opportunity at Augusta, a new challenge awaits. Because it’s a PGA Tour signature event, an elite field is in Harbour Town for the 2025 RBC Heritage. It’s offering a $20 million purse, with $3.6 million to the winner.

Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler is in the field, fresh off a fourth-place finish at the Masters. All told, 43 of the top 50 players in the Official World Ranking made the trip to Hilton Head, and 56 players who competed in the Masters are also teeing off for a second straight week: Justin Rose (runner-up at Augusta), Scheffler (4th), Sungjae Im (T5), Ludvig Åberg (7th), Xander Schauffele (T8), Jason Day (T8) and Corey Conners (T8). 

Here are the final payouts for the 2025 RBC Heritage. This article will be updated Sunday evening.

2025 RBC Heritage Final Payouts

Win: $3,600,000

2: $2,160,000

3: $1,360,000

4: $960,000

5: $800,000

6: $720,000

7: $670,000

8: $620,000

9: $580,000

10: $540,000

11: $500,000

12: $460,000

13: $420,000

14 $380,000

15 $360,000

16 $340,000

17: $320,000

18: $300,000

19: $280,000

20: $260,000

21: $240,000

22: $223,000

23: $207,500

24: $190,000

25: $175,000

26: $159,000

27: $152,500

28: $146,000

29: $140,000

30: $134,000

31: $128,500

32: $122,500

33: $116,500

34: $111,000

35: $106,500

36: $101,500

37: $96,500

38: $92,500

39: $88,500

40: $84,000

41: $80,000

42: $76,000

43: $72,000

44: $68,000

45: $64,000

46: $60,000

47: $56,000

48: $53,000

49: $50,000

50: $49,000

51: $48,000

52: $47,000

53: $46,000

54: $46,000

55: $45,500

56: $45,000

57: $44,500

58: $44,000

59: $43,500

60: $43,000

61: $42,500

62: $42,000

63: $41,500

64: $41,000

65: $40,500

JEFF RITTER

Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business's growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and a master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

