2025 Ryder Cup Day 2 Winners and Losers: Europe’s Stars Overpower U.S.
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — The second day of the Ryder Cup is in the books at Bethpage Black, with Europe taking a staggering 11½ to 4½ lead. We call ’em like we see ’em around here. They are:
2025 Ryder Cup Day 2 Winners
Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton: Four for four in foursomes at the last two Ryder Cups after a gutty 3 and 2 win over Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. Rahm also delivered the signature shot of this Ryder Cup with a chip-in birdie at the 8th.
Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy: Four for four in foursomes at the last two Ryder Cups after a 3 and 2 win over Harris English and Collin Morikawa, a highly questionable pairing for a second straight day (keep reading). What the U.S. wouldn’t give for two lockdown foursomes pairs like these.
Justin Rose: The oldest player in this Ryder Cup filled it up Saturday afternoon with eight birdies in 15 holes as he and Fleetwood took down world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau.
Fleetwood, again: Only five players in Ryder Cup history have gone 5–0–0 and the Englishman could become No. 6 on Sunday. He’s also the first European since 1979 to win his first four matches on the road, and his now .750 lifetime winning percentage (11–3–2) is tops among Euros with at least 10 matches played.
J.J. Spaun: Tough to find a bright spot on the American side but we’ll take the Ryder Cup rookie who birdied the last two holes to steal a point in afternoon four-balls and, as it turned out, save the U.S. from being swept when Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick won the last match of the day at the 18th hole.
2025 Ryder Cup Day 2 Losers
Keegan Bradley: This Ryder Cup won’t be lost solely because Harris English and Collin Morikawa were clobbered Friday and then sent out for slaughter again Saturday. But it’s an indication that whatever plan the captain had was deeply flawed and that he lacked the capacity to adjust on the fly. And what did Ben Griffin do to warrant a Saturday benching?
NBC: What a nightmare for the Sunday broadcast. NBC will invoke “anything can happen in match play!” to the point of exhaustion, plus Brookline and Medinah—except those were four-point comebacks and this deficit is seven. Maybe just concede defeat and show NFL highlights in a “Playing Through” box all day.
New York Fans: To the surprise of no one, boorish New York behavior arrived in full force Saturday. Rory McIlroy, not surprisingly, took the brunt of it with all sorts of way-too-personal remarks and every variation of the F-word. Problem is, New Yorkers, McIlroy channels the slights and thrives on making you look silly for going after him. He’s 3–0–1 for the week.
Scottie Scheffler: The world No. 1 is winless in four matches, an absolute stunner. His play on the PGA Tour and in majors has drawn comparisons to Tiger Woods, but being compared to the GOAT in the Ryder Cup is not ideal. Very important singles match on tap Sunday to avoid the ignominy of 0–5.