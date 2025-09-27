Rory McIlroy Lands Knockout Punch at Ryder Cup After Telling Crowd to ‘Shut the F--- Up’
Three sessions into the Ryder Cup, Team Europe is still looking absolutely dominant. After taking a 5.5–2.5 lead into Saturday, the Euros again took three of the four morning matches to extend their lead to 8.5–3.5, needing only 5.5 more points to retain the Cup.
There’s still time for things to turn around, but barring a strong afternoon session and an absolutely dominant day of singles on Sunday, it sure looks like Team Europe is taking a road win this time around.
While the Americans scramble to find some answers, the Euros are clearly having a pretty good time. Rory McIlroy especially was able to dunk on the home fans during his morning session with Tommy Fleetwood on Friday up against Collin Morikawa and Harris English. As McIlroy lined up a shot from the rough that could leave Fleetwood with a putt to win the match, he stepped away from his ball, turned back towards the jeering crowd, and said “Guys, shut the f--- up.”
He then proceeded to absolutely stuff his shot to four feet from the hole. Look at this.
Fleetwood would sink the putt to end the match and extend Team Europe’s lead. McIlroy was all smiles afterwards.
A word of advice to any fans at Bethpage Black for the rest of the weekend—leave Rory alone.