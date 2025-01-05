2025 Sony Open in Hawaii Full Field: Opening Week for the Rest of the PGA Tour
Call this the “other” opening week for the PGA Tour.
The new year began with most of the Tour’s best playing at Kapalua in the Sentry, the first of eight signature events on the 2025 schedule. Just about every big name save the hand-injury recovering Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy were in Maui.
Now the rest of the Tour tees it up for the first time, at the Sony Open in Hawaii. About half the field from Kapalua will island-hop to Oahu but the majority of the 144 players are making their first official start.
They’ll take on a flat, tight layout which has hosted the Tour since 1965. One week after playing a 7,500-yard-plus par-73 bomber’s course, Waialae Country Club is completely different at 7,044 yards and par-70.
The purse is $8,700,000 with a winner's share north of $1.5 million, and FedEx Cup points earned will go toward the Aon Swing 5, the path to the next signature event, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Past champions in the field include Si Woo Kim, Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Kuchar, Patton Kizzire, Russell Henley and Zach Johnson, while the absence of 2024 champion Grayson Murray will be felt and undoubtedly remembered on the grounds and during broadcast coverage.
Here's the full field from the PGA Tour X account. Follow this post for any field adjustments.