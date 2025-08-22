2025 Tour Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money From PGA Tour Season Finale
The PGA Tour has returned to Atlanta and East Lake Golf Club for its season-ending Tour Championship. It's offering a $40 million purse, with $10 million to the winner.
The Tour Championship got a bit of a makeover this year, with $100 million in season-ending prize money allocated differently than last year. In 2025, $60 has already been dished out after the Wyndham Championship and BMW Championship. But the $40 million remaining is up for grabs, and the $10 million prize will technically count as offical prize money, rather than a season-ending bonus.
Any way you slice it, it's a lot of cash. Scottie Scheffler entered the week as the season-long points leader and heavy favorite. But this year there was no head start for that points lead—all 30 players began the event at level par, and the lowest score after four rounds will be the winner.
Here are the final payouts for the 2025 Tour Championship. This article will be updated Sunday evening.
2025 Tour Championship Final Payouts
Win: $10 million
2: $5 million
3: $3,705,000
4: $3,200,000
5: $2,750,000
6: $1,900,000
7: $1,400,000
8: $1,065,000
9: $900,000
10: $735,000
11: $695,000
12: $660,000
13: $625,000
14: $590,000
15: $560,000
16: $505,000
17: $490,000
18: $475,000
19: $460,000
20: $445,000
21: $430,000
22: $415,000
23: $400,000
24: $390,000
25: $380,000
26: $375,000
27: $370,000
28: $365,000
29: $360,000
30: $355,000