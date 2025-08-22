SI

2025 Tour Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money From PGA Tour Season Finale

The reformatted Tour Championship is offering a $40 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

East Lake is once again the site of the PGA Tour's season-ending event.
The PGA Tour has returned to Atlanta and East Lake Golf Club for its season-ending Tour Championship. It's offering a $40 million purse, with $10 million to the winner.

The Tour Championship got a bit of a makeover this year, with $100 million in season-ending prize money allocated differently than last year. In 2025, $60 has already been dished out after the Wyndham Championship and BMW Championship. But the $40 million remaining is up for grabs, and the $10 million prize will technically count as offical prize money, rather than a season-ending bonus.

Any way you slice it, it's a lot of cash. Scottie Scheffler entered the week as the season-long points leader and heavy favorite. But this year there was no head start for that points lead—all 30 players began the event at level par, and the lowest score after four rounds will be the winner.

Here are the final payouts for the 2025 Tour Championship. This article will be updated Sunday evening.

2025 Tour Championship Final Payouts

Win: $10 million

2: $5 million

3: $3,705,000

4: $3,200,000

5: $2,750,000

6: $1,900,000

7: $1,400,000

8: $1,065,000

9: $900,000

10: $735,000

11: $695,000

12: $660,000

13: $625,000

14: $590,000

15: $560,000

16: $505,000

17: $490,000

18: $475,000

19: $460,000

20: $445,000

21: $430,000

22: $415,000

23: $400,000

24: $390,000

25: $380,000

26: $375,000

27: $370,000

28: $365,000

29: $360,000

30: $355,000

