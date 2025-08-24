Tommy Fleetwood Has LeBron, Caitlin Clark Cheering Him On in Quest for First Tour Win
The PGA Tour will determine its champion on Sunday in the final round of the Tour Championship. Entering the day, Englishman Tommy Fleetwood was tied atop the leaderboard with American Patrick Cantlay.
While you might think that with a Ryder Cup weeks away, American rooting interests would be behind Cantlay, you would largely be wrong.
Fleetwood is a special case. Not only is he beloved for his play style and manner off the course, but he has the people’s support to finally cross the finish line for a victory. No player in the history of the PGA Tour has had more top-10 finishes without a win than Fleetwood. He’s finished in second place six times, and third place six more times, but never taken down a tournament.
For that reason, it’s not real surprise that he has the support of the public on Sunday. Basketball stars LeBron James and Caitlin Clark—both known to hit the links themselves—got behind Fleetwood at the start of his round with shout outs on social media.
No pressure, Tommy!
James is right to call out Fleetwood’s start on Sunday. After a solid par to start his round, Fleetwood drained a long birdie putt on No. 2 to extend his lead to two shots. He was the only player in the field to birdie No. 2 on Sunday.
One of the things that makes Fleetwood so endearing to fans is the positive attitude he keeps despite his close calls falling short in the past. Just two weeks ago, Fleetwood held a two-shot lead on the field while standing on the No. 16 tee on Sunday at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, but the victory slipped out of his hands. Rather than dwell on yet another heartbreaker, Fleetwood has only looked ahead.
“I love that I'm up there again, and it's just another chance,” Fleetwood said after his Saturday round at the Tour Championship. “It's another opportunity. It's another day where I get to go out and do what I love and enjoy it and be in contention and just go and hit the golf shots.”