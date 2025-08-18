2025 Tour Championship Full Field: FedEx Cup, $10 Million Up for Grabs for Final 30
The PGA Tour’s 2025 season finale is here, and this time the handicap is gone.
For the last six years, the FedEx Cup points leader started the Tour Championship at 10 under, a cushion granted for a season’s (and two playoff events) worth of work. Those barely squeaking in the final 30 started at even par and essentially had no shot at the top prize.
Now, the Tour has scrapped its so-called starting-strokes format and it’s anyone’s ballgame at East Lake. Or at least in theory.
Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion, winning by four shots a year ago with his 10 under head start. He has won five times in 2025, from major-championship routs to a thrilling comeback win last week at the BMW Championship, and is an absurd +150 at DraftKings to win this week.
Who might beat him? Rory McIlroy has won three times at East Lake (and hence three FedEx Cups), including once before the starting-strokes era. Viktor Hovland (2023) and Patrick Cantlay (2021) are also past champions in the field. Justin Rose won the first playoff event two weeks ago, where Scheffler finished one shot out of a playoff. The ultimate long shot might be Harry Hall, the only player to break into the top 30 via the BMW.
The winner’s take is $10 million this week, down from previous years as the Tour opted to shift some of the FedEx Cup bonus pool to earlier in the playoffs—like the $5 million Scheffler just won for being the points leader after the BMW, money he had clinched even before playing.
2025 Tour Championship full field
30 players
Åberg, Ludvig
Bhatia, Akshay
Bradley, Keegan
Bridgeman, Jacob
Burns, Sam
Cantlay, Patrick
Conners, Corey
English, Harris
Fleetwood, Tommy
Gotterup, Chris
Griffin, Ben
Hall, Harry
Harman, Brian
Henley, Russell
Hovland, Viktor
Im, Sungjae
Lowry, Shane
MacIntyre, Robert
Matsuyama, Hideki
McIlroy, Rory
McNealy, Maverick
Morikawa, Collin
Novak, Andrew
Rose, Justin
Scheffler, Scottie
Spaun, J.J.
Straka, Sepp
Taylor, Nick
Thomas, Justin
Young, Cameron