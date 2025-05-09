2025 Truist Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Philly Cricket Club
The PGA Tour's annual Truist Championship has been relocated to renowned Philly Cricket Club this week, where it's offering a $20 million purse and $3.6 million to the winner.
This is traditionally the PGA Tour stop at Quail Hollow, but that Charlotte, N.C., venue is slated to host next week's PGA Championship. So the pros get a rare glimpse at an A.W. Tillinghast gem, and the reviews have been positive.
Rory McIlroy, the defending champion at this event, headlined the field and was the betting favorite. Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler skipped the event while fresh off rolling to a win last week at the Byron Nelson Championship. Scores were low early in the week as pros took advantage of Philly Cricket's receptive landing areas off the tee. There will be no 36-hole cut.
Here are the final payouts for the 2025 Truist Championship. This article will be updated Sunday evening.
2025 Truist Championship Final Payouts
Win: $3.6 million
2: $2.16 million
3: $1.36 million
4: $960,000
5: $800,000
6: $720,000
7: $670,000
8: $620,000
9: $580,000
10: $540,000
11: $500,000
12: $460,000
13: $420,000
14: $380,000
15: $260,000
16: $340,000
17: $320,000
18: $300,000
19: $280,000
20: $260,000
21: $240,000
22: $223,000
23: $207,500
24: $190,000
25: $175,000
26: $159,000
27: $152,500
28: $146,000
29: $140,000
30: $134,000
31: $128,500
32: $122,500
33: $116,500
34: $111,000
35: $106,500
36: $101,500
37: $96,500
38: $92,500
39: $88,500
40: $84,000
41: $80,000
42: $76,000
43: $72,000
44: $68,000
45: $64,000
46: $60,000
47: $56,000
48: $53,000
49: $50,000
50: $49,000
51: $48,000
52: $47,000
53: $46,000
54: $46,000
55: $45,500
56: $45,000
57: $44,500
58: $44,000
59: $43,500
60: $43,000
61: $42,500
62: $42,000
63: $41,500
64: $41,000
65: $40,500
66: $40,000
67: $39,500
68: $39,000
69: $38,000
70: $37,500
71: $37,000
72: $36,000