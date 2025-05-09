SI

2025 Truist Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Philly Cricket Club

The 2025 Truist Championship is offering a $20 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Philadelphia Cricket Club is hosting its first PGA Tour event this week.
The PGA Tour's annual Truist Championship has been relocated to renowned Philly Cricket Club this week, where it's offering a $20 million purse and $3.6 million to the winner.

This is traditionally the PGA Tour stop at Quail Hollow, but that Charlotte, N.C., venue is slated to host next week's PGA Championship. So the pros get a rare glimpse at an A.W. Tillinghast gem, and the reviews have been positive.

Rory McIlroy, the defending champion at this event, headlined the field and was the betting favorite. Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler skipped the event while fresh off rolling to a win last week at the Byron Nelson Championship. Scores were low early in the week as pros took advantage of Philly Cricket's receptive landing areas off the tee. There will be no 36-hole cut.

Here are the final payouts for the 2025 Truist Championship. This article will be updated Sunday evening.

2025 Truist Championship Final Payouts

Win: $3.6 million

2: $2.16 million

3: $1.36 million

4: $960,000

5: $800,000

6: $720,000

7: $670,000

8: $620,000

9: $580,000

10: $540,000

11: $500,000

12: $460,000

13: $420,000

14: $380,000

15: $260,000

16: $340,000

17: $320,000

18: $300,000

19: $280,000

20: $260,000

21: $240,000

22: $223,000

23: $207,500

24: $190,000

25: $175,000

26: $159,000

27: $152,500

28: $146,000

29: $140,000

30: $134,000

31: $128,500

32: $122,500

33: $116,500

34: $111,000

35: $106,500

36: $101,500

37: $96,500

38: $92,500

39: $88,500

40: $84,000

41: $80,000

42: $76,000

43: $72,000

44: $68,000

45: $64,000

46: $60,000

47: $56,000

48: $53,000

49: $50,000

50: $49,000

51: $48,000

52: $47,000

53: $46,000

54: $46,000

55: $45,500

56: $45,000

57: $44,500

58: $44,000

59: $43,500

60: $43,000

61: $42,500

62: $42,000

63: $41,500

64: $41,000

65: $40,500

66: $40,000

67: $39,500

68: $39,000

69: $38,000

70: $37,500

71: $37,000

72: $36,000

