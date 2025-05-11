SI

2025 PGA Championship Full Field: 156 at Quail Hollow for the Season’s Second Major

Rory McIlroy, fresh off completing the career Grand Slam, returns to a fruitful spot as a favorite to go 2-for-2 in 2025 majors.

Xander Schauffele is back to defend at the PGA Championship.
The season’s second major is almost here and the story lines could not be stacked up any better for the PGA Championship.

Rory McIlroy, of course, is one month removed from a cathartic Masters win, slaying the biggest demon of his career to become the sixth player to complete the career Grand Slam. Getting halfway to a true Grand Slam seems quite doable, given his four-win résumé in PGA Tour events at Quail Hollow, and oddsmakers agree—the world No. 2 is the second betting favorite.

The first is Scottie Scheffler, whose 2025 so far hasn’t been the smash hit that 2024 was, though that’s an unfair comparison. His romp two weeks ago at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson shows the two-time Masters champ is well in form to chase a third major title.

McIlroy’s career Grand Slam shines a brighter light on Jordan Spieth’s continuing attempt, he only lacks the PGA and has also shown some form in recent weeks.

And that’s just three of the 156 players in what is usually the strongest field of the four majors, even with 20 club professionals in the field. The PGA traditionally takes nearly all of the top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking who aren’t otherwise exempt.

There were a few surprises among the PGA’s invitations, though LIV Golf’s Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson are past major champions and Rickie Fowler is a fan favorite.

Here is the full list of players who will tee it up at Quail Hollow.

PGA Championship full field

156 players

Åberg, Ludvig - Sweden

An, Byeong Hun - Korea

Berger, Daniel - Jupiter, FL

Bergstol, Brian - Nazareth, PA*

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan - South Africa

Bhatia, Akshay - Jupiter, FL

Bingaman, Brandon - Dallas, TX*

Bland, Richard - England

Block, Michael - Mission Viejo, CA*

Bradley, Keegan - Woodstock, VT

Bridgeman, Jacob - Inman, SC

Burmester, Dean - South Africa

Burns, Sam - Shreveport, LA

Campbell, Brian - Blufton, SC

Campos, Rafael - Puerto Rico

Canter, Laurie - England

Cantlay, Patrick - Jupiter, FL

Catlin, John - Sacramento, CA

Cauley, Bud - Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Chacarra, Eugenio - Spain

Chi, Andre - Flushing, NY*

Clark, Wyndham - Denver, CO

Cole, Eric - Tequesta, FL

Collet, Tyler - Vero Beach, FL*

Conners, Corey - Canada

Davis, Cameron - Australia

Day, Jason - Australia

DeChambeau, Bryson - Dallas, TX

Detry, Thomas - Belgium

Donald, Luke - England

Droemer, Jesse - Houston, TX*

Dufner, Jason - Auburn, AL

Dunlap, Nick - Jupiter, FL

Echavarria, Nico - Colombia

Eckroat, Austin - Edmond, OK

English, Harris - Sea Island, GA

Finau, Tony - Lehi, UT

Fishburn, Patrick - Ogden, UT

Fitzpatrick, Matthew - England

Fleetwood, Tommy - England

Fowler, Rickie - Jupiter, FL

Garcia, Sergio - Spain

Gates, Bobby - The Woodlands, TX*

Gerard, Ryan - Raleigh, NC

Glover, Lucas - Jupiter, FL

Greyserman, Max - Short Hills, NJ

Griffin, Ben - Chapel Hill, NC

Gross, Larkin - Center Cross, VA*

Hadwin, Adam - Canada

Hall, Harry - England

Harman, Brian - St. Simons Island, GA

Harrington, Pádraig - Ireland

Hatton, Tyrrell - England

Henley, Russell - Macon, GA

Hicks, Justin - Wellington, FL*

Higgo, Garrick - South Africa

Highsmith, Joe - Lakewood, WA

Hisatsune, Ryo - Japan

Hodges, Lee - Athens, AL

Hoey, Rico - Philippines

Hoge, Tom - Fort Worth, TX

Højgaard, Nicolai - Denmark

Højgaard, Rasmus - Denmark

Homa, Max - Scottsdale, AZ

Hossler, Beau - Mission Viejo, CA

Hovland, Viktor - Norway

Hughes, Mackenzie - Canada

Im, Sungjae - Korea

Ishee, Nic - Columbus, MS*

Jaeger, Stephan - Germany

Johnson, Dustin - West Palm Beach, FL

Johnson, Tom - San Francisco, CA*

Kanaya, Takumi - Japan

Kartrude, Michael - West Palm Beach, FL*

Kaymer, Martin - Germany

Keefer, John - Baltimore, MD

Kim, Michael - Del Mar, CA

Kim, Si Woo - Korea

Kim, Tom - Korea

Kirk, Chris - Watkinsville, GA

Kitayama, Kurt - Chico, CA

Kizzire, Patton - St. Simons Island, GA

Knapp, Jake - Costa Mesa, CA

Koch, Greg - Orlando, FL*

Koepka, Brooks - West Palm Beach, FL

Lawrence, Thriston - South Africa

Lee, Min Woo - Australia

Lenahan, Ryan - New Hudson, MI*

Lower, Justin - Akron, OH

Lowry, Shane - Ireland

MacIntyre, Robert - Scotland

Matsuyama, Hideki - Japan

McCarthy, Denny - Jupiter, FL

McCarty, Matt - Scottsdale, AZ

McGreevy, Max - Edmond, OK

McIlroy, Rory - Northern Ireland

McKibbin, Tom - Northern Ireland

McNealy, Maverick - Stanford, CA

Micheel, Shaun - Colliersville, TN

Mickelson, Phil - Rancho Santa Fe, CA

Mitchell, Keith - Chattanooga, TN

Moore, Taylor - Edmond, OK

Morikawa, Collin - La Canada, CA

Nakajima, Keita - Japan

Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus - Denmark

Newman, Dylan - New Rochelle, NY*

Niemann, Joaquin - Chile

Noren, Alex - Sweden

Norgaard, Niklas - Denmark

Novak, Andrew - St. Simons Island, GA

Olesen, Thorbjørn - Denmark

Parry, John - England

Pavon, Matthieu - France

Pendrith, Taylor - Canada

Penge, Marco - England

Poston, J.T. - Hickory, NC

Power, Seamus - Ireland

Puig, David - Spain

Rahm, Jon - Spain

Rai, Aaron - England

Reed, Patrick - The Woodlands, TX

Riley, Davis - Hattiesburg, MS

Rodgers, Patrick - Jupiter, FL

Rose, Justin - England

Schauffele, Xander - San Diego, CA

Scheffler, Scottie - Dallas, TX

Scott, Adam - Australia

Singh, Vijay - Fiji

Smith, Cameron - Australia

Smylie, Elvis - Australia

Somers, John - Clearwater, FL*

Sowards, Bob - Dublin, OH*

Spaun, J.J. - Los Angeles, CA

Spieth, Jordan - Dallas, TX

Steger, Eric - Westfield, IN*

Stevens, Sam - Wichita, KS

Straka, Sepp - Austria

Taylor, Nick - Canada

Taylor, Rupe - Virginia Beach, VA*

Theegala, Sahith - Jupiter, FL

Thomas, Justin - Jupiter, FL

Thompson, Davis - St. Simons Island, GA

Valimaki, Sami - Finland

van Rooyen, Erik - South Africa

Van Tonder, Daniel - South African

Vegas, Jhonattan - Venezuela

Vilips, Karl - Australia

Walker, Jimmy - Terrell Hills, TX

Wallace, Matt - England

Wiseman, Timothy - Corydon, IN*

Woodland, Gary - Topeka, KS

Young, Cameron - Jupiter, FL

Yu, Kevin - Chinese Taipei

Zalatoris, Will - Dallas, TX

*(CFT) indicates a member of the Corebridge Financial Team.

Alternates

1. Fishburn, Patrick - Ogden, UT

2. Hoey, Rico - Philippines

3. Thorbjornsen, Michael - Cleveland, OH

4. Perez, Victor - France

5. Smalley, Alex - Rochester, NY

