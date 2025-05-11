2025 PGA Championship Full Field: 156 at Quail Hollow for the Season’s Second Major
The season’s second major is almost here and the story lines could not be stacked up any better for the PGA Championship.
Rory McIlroy, of course, is one month removed from a cathartic Masters win, slaying the biggest demon of his career to become the sixth player to complete the career Grand Slam. Getting halfway to a true Grand Slam seems quite doable, given his four-win résumé in PGA Tour events at Quail Hollow, and oddsmakers agree—the world No. 2 is the second betting favorite.
The first is Scottie Scheffler, whose 2025 so far hasn’t been the smash hit that 2024 was, though that’s an unfair comparison. His romp two weeks ago at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson shows the two-time Masters champ is well in form to chase a third major title.
McIlroy’s career Grand Slam shines a brighter light on Jordan Spieth’s continuing attempt, he only lacks the PGA and has also shown some form in recent weeks.
And that’s just three of the 156 players in what is usually the strongest field of the four majors, even with 20 club professionals in the field. The PGA traditionally takes nearly all of the top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking who aren’t otherwise exempt.
There were a few surprises among the PGA’s invitations, though LIV Golf’s Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson are past major champions and Rickie Fowler is a fan favorite.
Here is the full list of players who will tee it up at Quail Hollow.
PGA Championship full field
156 players
Åberg, Ludvig - Sweden
An, Byeong Hun - Korea
Berger, Daniel - Jupiter, FL
Bergstol, Brian - Nazareth, PA*
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan - South Africa
Bhatia, Akshay - Jupiter, FL
Bingaman, Brandon - Dallas, TX*
Bland, Richard - England
Block, Michael - Mission Viejo, CA*
Bradley, Keegan - Woodstock, VT
Bridgeman, Jacob - Inman, SC
Burmester, Dean - South Africa
Burns, Sam - Shreveport, LA
Campbell, Brian - Blufton, SC
Campos, Rafael - Puerto Rico
Canter, Laurie - England
Cantlay, Patrick - Jupiter, FL
Catlin, John - Sacramento, CA
Cauley, Bud - Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Chacarra, Eugenio - Spain
Chi, Andre - Flushing, NY*
Clark, Wyndham - Denver, CO
Cole, Eric - Tequesta, FL
Collet, Tyler - Vero Beach, FL*
Conners, Corey - Canada
Davis, Cameron - Australia
Day, Jason - Australia
DeChambeau, Bryson - Dallas, TX
Detry, Thomas - Belgium
Donald, Luke - England
Droemer, Jesse - Houston, TX*
Dufner, Jason - Auburn, AL
Dunlap, Nick - Jupiter, FL
Echavarria, Nico - Colombia
Eckroat, Austin - Edmond, OK
English, Harris - Sea Island, GA
Finau, Tony - Lehi, UT
Fishburn, Patrick - Ogden, UT
Fitzpatrick, Matthew - England
Fleetwood, Tommy - England
Fowler, Rickie - Jupiter, FL
Garcia, Sergio - Spain
Gates, Bobby - The Woodlands, TX*
Gerard, Ryan - Raleigh, NC
Glover, Lucas - Jupiter, FL
Greyserman, Max - Short Hills, NJ
Griffin, Ben - Chapel Hill, NC
Gross, Larkin - Center Cross, VA*
Hadwin, Adam - Canada
Hall, Harry - England
Harman, Brian - St. Simons Island, GA
Harrington, Pádraig - Ireland
Hatton, Tyrrell - England
Henley, Russell - Macon, GA
Hicks, Justin - Wellington, FL*
Higgo, Garrick - South Africa
Highsmith, Joe - Lakewood, WA
Hisatsune, Ryo - Japan
Hodges, Lee - Athens, AL
Hoey, Rico - Philippines
Hoge, Tom - Fort Worth, TX
Højgaard, Nicolai - Denmark
Højgaard, Rasmus - Denmark
Homa, Max - Scottsdale, AZ
Hossler, Beau - Mission Viejo, CA
Hovland, Viktor - Norway
Hughes, Mackenzie - Canada
Im, Sungjae - Korea
Ishee, Nic - Columbus, MS*
Jaeger, Stephan - Germany
Johnson, Dustin - West Palm Beach, FL
Johnson, Tom - San Francisco, CA*
Kanaya, Takumi - Japan
Kartrude, Michael - West Palm Beach, FL*
Kaymer, Martin - Germany
Keefer, John - Baltimore, MD
Kim, Michael - Del Mar, CA
Kim, Si Woo - Korea
Kim, Tom - Korea
Kirk, Chris - Watkinsville, GA
Kitayama, Kurt - Chico, CA
Kizzire, Patton - St. Simons Island, GA
Knapp, Jake - Costa Mesa, CA
Koch, Greg - Orlando, FL*
Koepka, Brooks - West Palm Beach, FL
Lawrence, Thriston - South Africa
Lee, Min Woo - Australia
Lenahan, Ryan - New Hudson, MI*
Lower, Justin - Akron, OH
Lowry, Shane - Ireland
MacIntyre, Robert - Scotland
Matsuyama, Hideki - Japan
McCarthy, Denny - Jupiter, FL
McCarty, Matt - Scottsdale, AZ
McGreevy, Max - Edmond, OK
McIlroy, Rory - Northern Ireland
McKibbin, Tom - Northern Ireland
McNealy, Maverick - Stanford, CA
Micheel, Shaun - Colliersville, TN
Mickelson, Phil - Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Mitchell, Keith - Chattanooga, TN
Moore, Taylor - Edmond, OK
Morikawa, Collin - La Canada, CA
Nakajima, Keita - Japan
Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus - Denmark
Newman, Dylan - New Rochelle, NY*
Niemann, Joaquin - Chile
Noren, Alex - Sweden
Norgaard, Niklas - Denmark
Novak, Andrew - St. Simons Island, GA
Olesen, Thorbjørn - Denmark
Parry, John - England
Pavon, Matthieu - France
Pendrith, Taylor - Canada
Penge, Marco - England
Poston, J.T. - Hickory, NC
Power, Seamus - Ireland
Puig, David - Spain
Rahm, Jon - Spain
Rai, Aaron - England
Reed, Patrick - The Woodlands, TX
Riley, Davis - Hattiesburg, MS
Rodgers, Patrick - Jupiter, FL
Rose, Justin - England
Schauffele, Xander - San Diego, CA
Scheffler, Scottie - Dallas, TX
Scott, Adam - Australia
Singh, Vijay - Fiji
Smith, Cameron - Australia
Smylie, Elvis - Australia
Somers, John - Clearwater, FL*
Sowards, Bob - Dublin, OH*
Spaun, J.J. - Los Angeles, CA
Spieth, Jordan - Dallas, TX
Steger, Eric - Westfield, IN*
Stevens, Sam - Wichita, KS
Straka, Sepp - Austria
Taylor, Nick - Canada
Taylor, Rupe - Virginia Beach, VA*
Theegala, Sahith - Jupiter, FL
Thomas, Justin - Jupiter, FL
Thompson, Davis - St. Simons Island, GA
Valimaki, Sami - Finland
van Rooyen, Erik - South Africa
Van Tonder, Daniel - South African
Vegas, Jhonattan - Venezuela
Vilips, Karl - Australia
Walker, Jimmy - Terrell Hills, TX
Wallace, Matt - England
Wiseman, Timothy - Corydon, IN*
Woodland, Gary - Topeka, KS
Young, Cameron - Jupiter, FL
Yu, Kevin - Chinese Taipei
Zalatoris, Will - Dallas, TX
*(CFT) indicates a member of the Corebridge Financial Team.
Alternates
1. Fishburn, Patrick - Ogden, UT
2. Hoey, Rico - Philippines
3. Thorbjornsen, Michael - Cleveland, OH
4. Perez, Victor - France
5. Smalley, Alex - Rochester, NY